WESTERLY — Inspection teams from an environmental engineering firm hired by the town have located 11 properties that have improper tie-ins for storm water to the municipal sewer system.
The properties were located by the teams from Weston & Sampson, a Massachusetts-based firm, that visited 572 buildings in two parts of the sewer district in the downtown area and the town's north end. The teams were permitted to enter 357 of the properties, performed 146 external inspections, and were not allowed to inspect at 69 locations. The inspectors looked for connections of basement sump pumps as well as roof rain spouts and other outdoor connections to the sewer system.
The properties in violation are on Canal Street, Linden Street, Pierce Street, Spruce Street, Park Avenue, Pleasant Street, Highland Avenue, and Pearl Street.
According to a memorandum from Bill Beauregard, assistant public works director, to Town Manager Shawn Lacey, the property owners with sump pumps and other improper connections to the sewer system will receive notification letters. Under an ordinance adopted by the Town Council last year, the property owners will have 60 days from the issuance of their notification letters to submit inflow repair and removal plans to the sewer department. The letters also trigger a one-year period for the property owners to remove the improper connections. No fines will be issued for the one-year period following issuance of notification letters.
Lacey provided an update to the Town Council during a meeting on Monday on the inspection program and effort to remove the improper connections. The program was developed by town officials during negotiations with the state Department of Environmental Management on a new operations permit for the sewer treatment plant on Margin Street. The improper connections carry storm water that does not need to be treated into the sewer plant, adding unnecessary load on the plant's capacity. Success on removing the storm water infiltration will affect the extent and cost of upgrades to the plant under specifications of the new permit.
Officials are geared toward correcting the problematic connections, not issuing fines, Lacey said. The inspections will eventually expand to other parts of the sewer district, he said.
The 11 properties found in violation contribute an estimated 13,200 gallons per day of storm water, according to Beauregard's memorandum.
In a related effort, since 2018, more than $1 million was spent lining and repairing 35,000 linear feet of sewer mainline to decrease infiltration of storm water into the sewer system. Despite the work completed, officials say flow into the plant increases during storms. For example, during a rainstorm on Oct. 27, 2019, flow at the sewer plant spiked to about four times the average daily flow of 2.8 million gallons per day. Officials attribute the spike to improper connections into the system.
