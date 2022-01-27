WESTERLY — A potential budget challenge may not be as bad as once feared, school officials say, but a final answer will depend on the will of the state General Assembly.
In recent weeks as they have started to build the proposed 2022-23 education budget, local school officials have said they were afraid the state might reduce financial assistance to the town by about $1.5 million because of shrinking student enrollment that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Wednesday, during a School Committee budget work session, officials said there is reason to believe the state assistance will remain relatively stable and closely reflect current funding levels.
"The governor has recommended level- funded aid," said Cindy Kirchhoff, the district's director of finance and operations.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau reiterated Kirchhoff's remarks, saying Gov. Dan McKee had recommended not reducing aid for enrollment dips that occurred during the pandemic. Local officials have said they believe some parents have decided to educate their children at home during the pandemic and will send their children back to traditional classrooms once they believe COVID-19 poses less of a risk.
"The governor's recommendation is to hold us harmless for a second year in a row. It's better news than we had a week and a half ago. Now it is now up to the General Assembly," Garceau said.
The current local education budget of $58,390,505 includes $8.07 million in state assistance and represents an increase of .59% from the previous year. The budget relies on an appropriation of local tax dollars of $49,059,463, which is $600,000 more than the previous year, when the Town Council level-funded the local appropriation.
On Wednesday, the School Committee listened to budget overviews from Mary-Ellen Rossi, the district's director of pupil personnel and special education, and Michael Sujka, director of technology.
A behavioral support program for elementary school-aged children, which is currently based at Dunn's Corners Elementary School, is in need of expansion because more children need the services as a result of the pandemic, Rossi said. She is proposing adding an additional full-time teacher position for the program and potentially moving part of the program to Springbrook Elementary School.
Rossi also cautioned the School Committee that the district's Transition Academy, for students who have graduated from high school but need additional services, may also soon need additional personnel.
"We are at capacity there," Rossi said.
A clinical support program that was started at Westerly High School in the current academic year has saved the district money by reducing the number of special education students who receive services outside of the district, Rossi said. She said the program will likely add one or two students in the fall. Rossi declined to say exactly how many students receive services in the program because of confidentiality concerns.
Special education makes up about 25% percent of the district's annual budget, Garceau said.
Sujka reviewed his department's work, including an effort to replace Chromebook computers in use throughout the district. The focus in 2022-23 will be to start replacing Chromebooks at Westerly Middle School, Sujka. Funding in the current budget was allocated for replacing the devices in the district's elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.