WESTERLY — They sat on stage in a semicircle Monday evening, looking for all the world like a group of characters from a 1950s murder mystery. And they were.
They were members of the Westerly High School Drama Club and were preparing for a run through of "The Mouse Trap" — Agatha Christie's wildly popular play and the longest-running play in the history of London's West End — ahead of Friday's opening night. Cast and crew members were gathered to talk about the play, the characters and the joys of high school theater.
"I love the complexity of my character," said 18-year-old Dylan Tallardy, who plays the role of Detective Sergeant Trotter. "I love how arrogant he is."
Tallardy, a senior, who like many of his fellow actors has been involved in theater since he was in elementary school, said he's even got a new way to rehearse his part — he gets to practice his lines at home, with his younger brother, Dylan.
Dylan Tallardy, 14, is a freshman who plays the role of Giles Ralston, the young and handsome new husband of Mollie Ralston. Junior Kendyll Gaccione plays the role of Mollie Ralston.
"I love that Mollie is so strong," said Gaccione who has been acting since she was eight.
"I've been in about twenty plays, but this is my first role as an adult," she said with a laugh. "So there's a bit of a learning curve."
"I like how progressive my character is, and independent," said senior Aislinn Victoria, who plays the role of Miss Casewell, a character described as being "strange, aloof and masculine," and a woman known for speaking "offhandedly."
"Especially given the time when the play came out," added Victoria, who's been acting since she was in third grade and spent last summer studying at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.
"I like how my character is fun," said senior Margaret Tetlow who plays the role of Christopher Wren, the first guest to arrive at Monkswell Manor, a newly established bed and breakfast just outside London. "Overall, he's a good character."
Dominick Lombard, a 17-year-old junior who has been acting for much of his life, said he's enjoying his character, Mr. Paravicini, the mysterious man who shows up at Monkswell Manor with an odd excuse.
"He's larger than life," said Lombard, "and he plays by his own rules."
Nina McGuire, an 18-year-old senior who plays the role of Mrs. Boyle, said she really likes her character, Mrs. Boyle.
"She's a feisty older woman," said McGuire, who's been acting since she was a fifth-grader. "I really like how brutally honest she is."
Senior Matt Vetelino, who plays the role of Major Metcalf, a "traditional English gentleman," joked that he tried out for the part because "they needed someone."
"I like my character," Vetelino added good naturedly. "I like that he's joyful and upbeat. He kind of reminds me of Santa Claus."
"I like doing stuff behind the scenes," said sophomore Alaina Tripp, 15, who's in charge of props.
"And I like pressing buttons," joked senior Owen Muller, 17, who's doing lights and sound for the production.
"It's my first time doing lights," said 16-year-old sophomore Cadence O'Neil, who like most of the others on stage, has performed in the productions of Antonella DeAngelis' popular Theater Scrapbook. "It's my first time behind the scenes."
"That's not the only thing you're doing," said theater teacher Ryan Zemanek, who was watching the students from the audience. "What else are you doing?"
"Well, I'm the major understudy," said O'Neil. "I had to memorize everyone's parts."
"I've tried to involve as many students and staff as possible in the production," said Zemanek, noting that the set was built by the construction classes, the costuming is being organized by school librarian Marianne Mirando, and makeup and hair is being designed by the cosmetology students.
Also, Zemanek added, art student Kevin Saila designed the poster and several other arts students are decorating the set and some of the props. Additionally, he said, paintings created by art students will hang on the walls of Monkswell Manor.
English teacher Melissa Tallardy, the mother of Brandon and Dylan, is serving as house manager, Zemanek said, and the freshman class will be selling concessions during the run of the play.
"The Mousetrap" opens Friday with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $3 for general admission and $1 for students and senior citizens.
