WESTERLY — The final plan for a Starbucks to be located on Granite Street has been approved, Town Planner Nancy Letendre said this week.
“They haven’t pulled a building permit yet, but we’re waiting,” Letendre said.
In May 2022 the Planning Board granted unanimous approval of the company's preliminary plans for a new 2,410-square-foot Starbucks restaurant with a drive-through window and 21 parking spaces at 156 Granite St., the former site of Chen's Village Restaurant. The former Chen's building will be torn down as part of the project.
For years, several sites along Franklin and Granite Street had been under consideration for a Starbucks, including at the site of the former Ray Hoxsie Buick-Pontiac-GMC Truck dealership at 92-100 Granite St. and a vacant lot at 78 Franklin St.
— Ryan Blessing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.