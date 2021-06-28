WESTERLY — The school district was found to be in compliance with all state and federal measures for the delivery on special education services following a recently completed audit.
The findings are contained in the school support systems report compiled by the state Department of Education's Office of Student, Community and Academic Supports. Mary Ellen Rossi, the district's director of pupil personnel, and Christina Amanti Mathieu, assistant director of pupil personnel, discussed the report and their department's work over the past year, during a School Committee meeting on Wednesday.
The report is based on a review of students' files, interviews of parents and staff, and an analysis of demographic data. Findings are found in five categories: multi-tiered systems of support, identification of special education students, process compliance, continuum of services in a least restrictive environment, and student outcomes.
The recently completed 2021-22 school year saw the district transition its special education services to the multi-tiered systems of support approach.
Sixteen percent of the district's students are identified as requiring special education or related services, slightly higher than the state average of 15%. Of the district's special education students, 13 percent are autistic, 25% have a learning disability, 11% receive speech or language services, and 6% have been identified with emotional disabilities.
The state assessment includes looking at district demographics on special education by race and ethnicity to help ensure districts identify special education needs correctly. As the state's assessment was being conducted, the district was cited as having a "significant disproportionality" of Native American students identified with a specific learning disability. According to Rossi, the disproportionality was corrected by the time the assessment was completed but administrators have put additional safeguards in place to help provide early intervention before students have to be referred.
"This should lead to more accurate identification of students who truly have learning disabilities," Rossi said.
The district showed significant improvement in its ability to get parents involved with their special education students' programming — 37% percent of the parents participated, a 25% increase in participation from the previous study conducted by RIDE.
Once special education students turn 14, they become involved in development of their individualized education program plans, including planning for when they graduate high school. Once students turn 16 they also start to discuss career development planning. More than 90% of the district's special education students were employed or in post-secondary education one year after graduating high school or both, which is 37% higher than the state average.
Of the district's students who have individual education plans, 81% were in a regular education setting 80-100% of the time, which is 10% higher than the state average.
The study also found that 94% of all students in the district graduate from high school, which is 10% higher than the state average, and 83% of students with individual education plans graduate, which is 16% higher than the state average.
Rossi also reviewed the district's efforts to implement the recommendations contained in a report following a study of the district's special education services in 2019 by The Futures Healthcore LLC of Springfield, Mass. The study found the services lacked administrators and also led to a reduction in the number of paraprofessionals employed by the district. In keeping with recommendations in the report, an assistant pupil services director position and a multi-tiered services coordinator position were both established. Rossi said the additional positions are helping the district identify students' needs earlier and ensure they receive proper services.
Marianne Nardone, a School Committee member, said she was impressed by the post-secondary results.
"It's very important that we are leading them in the right direction," Nardone said.
School Committee member Christine Cooke said she glad to hear the Futures report was useful.
"A lot of times you have a consultant come in and you think, 'Whatever happened to that?' So it's good to see that it was valuable," Cooke said.
