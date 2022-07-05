The Mayflower II is towed past iconic Watch Hill Light by the tugboat Jaguar on its way to New Bedford and then onto Plymouth on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after an unplanned stopover the previous night in New London. The Plimoth Patuxet Museums historic reproduction of the ship that carried the Pilgrims to the shores of Patuxet in 1620, began its return journey to her berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Monday, April 11, 2022. A spar on the ship brushed the control house of the drawbridge but apparently did not suffer any damage. The 65-year-old wooden vessel spent the winter months in dry dock at the Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard at Mystic Seaport for routine maintenance and painting. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun