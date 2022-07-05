WESTERLY — The town reiterated its support of the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association as the potential new owner of the Watch Hill Light House in a recent letter to the U.S. National Park Service from Town Manager Shawn Lacey.
The association, which has leased the property and acted as its steward since 1986, is one of the organizations under consideration to obtain the property. The U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Park Service are reviewing applications from nonprofit federal agencies, state and local agencies, nonprofit corporations, educational agencies or community development organizations interested in using the property for educational, park, recreational, cultural or historic preservation purposes. If a suitable nonprofit organization is not found the property will be sold on the open market. The U.S. Coast Guard will retain legal authority to maintain existing and add new navigation equipment on the property after it is transferred or sold.
In a June 1 letter, Lacey said the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association's application is also supported by state officials and lawmakers, local residents, and other local organizations.
"The Town of Westerly is looking forward to welcoming the property back into local ownership. The deep respect that the citizens of Westerly feel toward the property reflects a land ethic passed from generation to generation within our community; as well as a reflection of the fine work the U.S. Coast Guard has provided protecting mariners and Westerly's shores, preserving the property and welcoming visitors," Lacey's letter says.
The lighthouse can be accessed by foot via a private road and is generally open from 8 a.m. to sunset throughout the year. Vehicles are permitted only for people with disabilities and senior citizens. The lighthouse itself and its adjacent structures are not open to the public. The association maintains a museum on the property that is open to the public.
The town, Lacey wrote, will support both continued public use of the lighthouse property as well as preservation efforts.
Officials with the association have said they would continue their mission to preserve the property, maintain access to the lighthouse grounds for public enjoyment, and enhance the museum collection. The association is also continuing to plan for anticipated building repairs and revetment restoration to ensure the property can continue to be safely used by visitors.
A Colorado woman, Kate Lacroix, also filed an application to take ownership of the property on behalf of STOCKED, the nonprofit pantry-building service she founded that teaches women how to save money on their grocery bills and invest the savings. Lacroix has said she would move to the Westerly area if her proposal is accepted.
She plans to continue making the lighthouse and the property accessible and said she would change admission to generate funds for maintenance and programming. Lacroix said she planned a lending library and had talked with the Gender Studies Department at Brown University about developing an education series focusing on female lighthouse-keepers. She also hopes to develop a storm tools exhibit in the lighthouse museum with the state Coastal Resources Management Council. Storm tools help illustrate potential situations that could arise from climate change. Use of the facility for weddings and other ceremonies for a fee is also on the horizon should Lacroix take ownership, she said. Lacroix also discussed making bathrooms available for the public.
The 45-foot Watch Hill Lighthouse tower was built in 1855 and is part of the Watch Hill Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The 4.5-acre peninsula property includes an oil house built in 1855-56, a brick signal house from the early 20th century and a workshop built in 1939.
The federal government for several years has made dozens of lighthouses available for ownership. Additional information for this article was not immediately available from the U.S. National Parks Service.
