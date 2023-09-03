WESTERLY — Everyone is ready for the big day Tuesday, when all but the youngest Westerly Bulldogs bid adieu to summer and head back into the classroom to start a new school year.
Principals in each of the public schools have been busy finalizing schedules, class roster lists and hiring staff as needed.
“We are in good shape,” Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said, although some positions remained open.
Westerly High School is coming off a successful Freshmen First Night on Aug. 28, new principal Kellie Moulin said. Freshmen and their parents were welcomed to WHS, learned about the expectations of secondary school and picked up their Chromebooks.
“It was a terrific night, topped off with Del’s Lemonade and an amazing moon shining over the school,” she said.
On Aug. 30 and 31, the faculty attended two days of professional development where they gained a deeper understanding of supporting all students, Moulin added.
“Our goal is for WHS to be a positive destination where all students look forward to coming to school knowing they are welcome and appreciated,” she said. “Teachers have prepared their syllabi, lesson plans and organized their rooms.”
Only the freshman students will be present for the first three hours on opening day, Tuesday.
“They will attend a welcome breakfast, take tours of the buildings, have their pictures taken for their school IDs, and gain a deeper understanding of our expectations and procedures, including the ‘no cell phones during instructional time’ policy,” Moulin said.
Grade 10-12 students will arrive at 10:10 a.m. to continue the opening day.
Some changes heading into the new year are designed to help the high school students start the year off on the right foot.
“The administration and staff have expanded our support procedures for students struggling with academics and/or behavior issues,” Moulin said. “We feel this is going to have a significant impact for our students and our culture. In addition, we are working in the area of climate and culture to ensure the WHS family of staff and students can be optimistic, productive and confident in all they do. We are very excited to begin the 2023-24 school year knowing it is going to be a terrific year for all.”
The first day of school will be slightly different for Westerly youngsters entering kindergarten this year, in order to make them more comfortable with the big change ahead.
Typically, the school has had a staggered start to the year, with prekindergarten and kindergarten commencing later than grades 1-12.
This year, the prekindergarten will be delayed a bit beyond the Sept. 11 first day of kindergarten, Garceau said.
“It will allow us to send the staff of the pre-k out into the elementary schools to welcome their former students into the kindergartens, into their new buildings, help the teachers establish the rituals and routines,” Garceau said. It’s designed to provide as smooth a transition as possible.
“Think everything from how to use the cubbies, how to line up to the lav, how to go to the lunchroom, and most importantly how to get on the right bus at the end of the day is all new to these little ones.”
The district’s facilities staff was busy in August preparing the schools for reopening to students, faculty and staff.
“Our custodians throughout the buildings did an outstanding job with any painting that’s going on,” Garceau said. “Floors are looking terrific, rooms have been cleared and floor work is done. The rooms have been really deep-cleaned and put back together.”
This year the facilities crew carried out the work without the guidance of director John Pagano, who Garceau said left in August “to pursue another opportunity, and we wish him well.”
Two significant projects are taking place within Westerly schools. One is the removal and replacement of the gym floor at Dunn’s Corners Elementary School.
“The abatement is ongoing. The new floor will be in place, but it will probably be toward the end of September by the time that poured floor is finished and in place,” Garceau said.
In the meantime, the staff will make use of outdoor spaces while the work gets wrapped up.
“We look forward to reopening the gym at DCS. That is part of the bond project,” Garceau said. “Other work is happening in the other buildings, mostly related around floor initially.”
The second, more visible project is the installation of the new artificial turf football field at the high school.
“Both of those projects are coming along quite well and it’s expected that they’ll be completed within the coming weeks,” Garceau said.
The football field is slated to be ready to play on by Sept. 8, when the Bulldogs host Chariho in the home opener.
