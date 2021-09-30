WESTERLY — The town's public schools will serve as pilot locations for a "test-to-stay" effort aimed at reducing the number of students who have to quarantine at home because they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Daniel McKee announced the program would be initiated in Westerly on an experimental basis during a news conference Thursday. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said he discussed the idea for a test-to-stay effort in Westerly over the weekend with McKee. Schools in Massachusetts, New York and other states have implemented the protocol.
"Our big concern has been, due to relatively small number of positive cases, we are sending a slew of kids to quarantine. They are missing instruction and it's really hard on the families and on the kids," Garceau said.
The situation has been particularly difficult because the district, for the most part, is not offering distance learning this year. Dozens of students have had to quarantine in the new school year, but only four of those subsequently tested positive for COVID 19.
"The number of kids that go to quarantine that subsequently test positive for COVID is so so small," Garceau said.
State Department of Health guidance on how to handle students who exhibit symptoms such as a cough or the sniffles has also led to students missing classroom time. Until Wednesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health was having districts send students and their siblings who exhibited just one symptom home, Garceau said.
"So kids with congestion or a headache were going home and a strict reading of the department's language left little room for clinical discretion," Garceau said.
More recently the health department has eased the guidance somewhat, saying two or more from a list of symptoms puts a student in probable need of going home, Garceau said. More serious symptoms like shortness of breath require that only one symptom is present, he said. The opinion of health care providers, including school nurses, who determine a more likely explanation for a symptom other than COVID can now be considered, according to Garceau.
Under "test-to-stay" protocols in other states, asymptomatic students who are identified as close contacts of an infected student or staff member are allowed to remain in school, provided they take a daily rapid test for five or seven days, and adhere to other mitigations, such as mask-wearing. If the student tests negative, they are cleared to be at school for the day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not make a firm recommendation for "test-to-stay" protocols. It advises schools that choose to offer testing to work with public health officials to determine a suitable approach, given rates of community transmission and other factors.
Garceau said McKee and Angélica Infante-Green, commissioner of the state Department of Education, both assured him the state would provide support to allow the Westerly district to enhance its testing capability.
The district, Garceau said, will likely be given 30 days to try out the "test-to-stay" strategy and will continue to use a layered approach to mitigate the spread of the virus, including students and staff wearing facemasks, hand-washing, social-distancing and encouraging vaccinations.
Since the start of the school year on Sept. 7, State Street Elementary School has had four positive student cases and nine students have been sent to quarantine, and one student subsequently tested positive. Dunn's Corners Elementary School has had four positive cases, 46 students were sent to quarantine, and three students subsequently tested positive. Springbrook Elementary School has had three positive student cases, sent 25 students to quarantine and none has subsequently tested positive.
Westerly Middle School has had six positive student cases, 53 students have been sent to quarantine and none have subsequently tested positive. Westerly High School has had two positive student cases, 13 students have been sent to quarantine, and none have subsequently tested positive.
Vaccinated students do not have to quarantine. Students who have had COVID in the past 90 days or students who are distanced at least three feet, are indoors, and are in masks at all times also do not have to quarantine, Garceau said. Students under 12 are ineligible to be vaccinated.
McKee's and Infante-Green's offices did not return messages seeking information for this article.
