WESTERLY — Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau has floated the idea of the School Committee reasserting its right to set the district's school calendar.
For the current school year the district is following the state calendar that was handed down by Gov. Gina Raimondo and the state Department of Education as part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Issuance of the calendar by Raimondo and RIDE followed Raimondo's order in March to close schools in the state as a means to slow transmission of the virus.
"At the time we accepted it willingly," Garceau said.
In normal times, school committees are free, under state law, to set their own calendars. Garceau said RIDE is in the process of sending out the proposed 2021-22 statewide calendar and looking for approval by districts in the state.
"This may be one of those issues where you think this is a matter of local control ... you certainly wouldn't be the only school committee in the state thinking likewise," Garceau said during the committee's Jan. 27 meeting.
The state calendar includes a February vacation, which Westerly had previously done away with. The vacation, combined with other holidays, can interrupt learning and makes it "difficult to gain traction in the winter," Garceau said.
The concept of a locally controlled schedule also makes sense for a coastal community such as Westerly, which typically starts the school year after Labor Day because the unofficial end of summer holiday is an important part of the town's economy, Garceau said. Similarly, he said, residents are also interested in when the school year ends because of the town's summer tourist economy.
Garceau said he planned to discuss the calendar with the School Committee again at a future meeting.
In other business, Garceau reviewed the district's new COVID-19 testing effort. Rapid tests are available to teachers, principals and school bus drivers, as well as students whose parents can make an appointment for their child to be tested on Wednesdays, the district's distance-learning day, at Westerly Middle School.
As of Jan. 27, Garceau said one teacher had tested positive during the new in-school testing protocol. The teacher went home to isolate and was expected to return to school soon, Garceau said. By offering testing in school, Garceau said the district is providing a measure of comfort and hoping to reduce the number of close contacts who have to enter quarantine when a teacher or students tests positive for the virus.
So far, Garceau said, there is no evidence that the virus has been transmitted from one person to another in district schools or from team member to team member in district athletics. When large numbers of teachers or students have been absent from school it is because they were deemed to be in close contact with someone who tested positive, not because all of the people were sick with the virus, Garceau said.
"The masks and distancing and things we are doing are, to a large extent, working," Garceau said.
