WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee is working with new details developed by a project architect on what school redesign options would look like.
The subcommittee is currently considering five options that range from a maintenance and capital projects only approach to four others that are informed by an effort to improve at least some of the buildings to align with current and future teaching methods and curriculum choices. On Wednesday the subcommittee received a presentation from representatives of JCJ Architecture, the project architect, that focused on what have become known as Options D and E.
Although the subcommittee has not yet determined a preferred option, its members have largely dismissed Option A, the maintenance approach, as inadequate. Option B, which calls for razing the current and building a new State Street Elementary School, has been deemed unlikely due to concerns that little if any funds would be left to address other schools in the district. The Town Council has imposed a $50 million borrowing limit on the project regardless of reimbursement that is available from the state.
Option C calls for closing State Street Elementary School and moving its students to the other two elementary schools, which would undergo substantial additions and educational upgrades, but JCJ has raised concerns that site restrictions such as grade, setback requirements and the presence of wetlands might preclude the scope of additions called for under the option.
"These additions were enormous and put a tremendous amount of pressure on the sites from a circulation point of view, from a wetlands point of view, from a parking point of view, and from a bus access point of view," said Peter Bachmann, of JCJ Architecture, referring to Option C.
Option D calls for closing State Street Elementary School, renovating Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for use as K-3 facilities, moving Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School and moving Grade 8 from the middle school to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. On Wednesday Lauren Braren, an architect with JCJ Architecture provided conceptual drawings of Options D and E.
Option D would include smaller additions at Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools. A two-story 19,700-square-foot addition to Dunn's Corners would consist of 15,000 square feet of new classroom space and a 4,700-square-foot cafeteria to accomplish the long-sought goal of moving the school's cafeteria out of the basement. A two-story, 6,000-square-foot addition to expand classroom space would be built at Springbrook Elementary School.
An eighth grade academy would be created at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall under Option D. A new cafeteria addition would be built adjacent to where the school's culinary program is located. School department offices would remain on the first floor and space would be created for eighth grade administrators. Pre-K and the culinary and cosmetology programs would also remain on the first floor. The second floor would consist of eighth grade classrooms and the school's gymnasium and auditorium. The third floor would consist of space for the high school's mathematics and arts classes. World Languages would be moved out of Babcock and into Ward Hall on the high school campus.
A commons area for the eighth grade would be used by students and teachers for planning and collaboration. Band and music rooms would be established in what is now a locker room area on the second floor. Renovations would occur at Ward Hall to allow for moving the World Language classes there.
Under Option E, grades 7 and 8 would both move to Babcock Hall. State Street Elementary School would close and Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools would be used for pre-K to Grade 2 with small additions, and Westerly Middle School would be used for Grades 3-6. A three-story, 6,000-square-foot addition would be built on the south side of Ward Hall and a 4,500-square-foot cafeteria addition for Grades 7 and 8 would be built at Babcock Hall. The size of the addition at Ward Hall is based on assumptions that some classrooms and programs can be redistributed in the building to better use existing space, according to Braren. Art, business, technology, match and science classes would be consolidated on the second floor of Ward Hall. Similar learning "communities" are proposed for other parts of Ward Hall.
Option E calls for the district offices to remain on the first floor of Babcock Hall, where new space would be created for the administration of the two grades. The culinary and cosmetology programs would remain on the first floor. The seventh grade would be on the second floor, where music and art space for both grades would also be located. The eighth grade would be on the third floor. Both the second and third floors would have commons and teacher collaboration and planning areas.
The teacher planning and collaboration spaces in Option D and E allow for greater use of classroom space rather than having teachers remain in the same room even when students are not present, Braren said.
JCJ Architecture and Downes Construction, the owner's project manager hired for the project, are working together to develop cost estimates for the options and will present the figures soon, Bachmann said.
"Our charge has been to develop options and lay out what the costs are. We are approaching these options as if they are master plans. Next we will put costs on table," Bachmann said.
