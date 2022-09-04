WESTERLY — For the past three years, education was far from the sole focus for teachers and staff with Westerly Public Schools.
Staff went above and beyond to help local students learn, Superintendent Mark Garceau said, but educators were tasked with balancing learning needs with a wide range of health and safety restrictions for COVID-19, adjusting to masked lessons and digital classrooms and monitoring social distancing efforts. The political climate, both national and local, also led to questions from some regarding the district’s curriculum and literature offerings, forcing added reviews by administrators.
Garceau said in the 2022-23 school year, these distractions will largely be left behind, with the district’s staff re-energized and ready to “get back to the business of teaching.”
“The fact is, it does seem COVID is largely in the rear view now, and we are very excited to get back to what we do and to do it well, just as we did before the pandemic,” he said. “The past few years have been impacted by COVID-19 and cultural wars, and we are focused and determined to get back to teaching our kids without these added distractions.”
Following the first convocation in three years to include all staff at once, which was held on Wednesday, Garceau and Westerly Middle School Principal Mary Caporelli each said educators have enjoyed a more “free” summer and returned to the district with an energy and excitement that hasn’t been felt in years.
Caporelli, who is in her first year leading the administration and teams at the middle school, said that without the distractions, the staff is focused on addressing the growing social and emotional needs of today’s youth, many of whom have been stressed by added factors related to the challenges over the past few years.
Over the past couple weeks, she said, the middle school community and her staff have been warm and welcoming, showing a commitment to worrying less about masks and distancing and instead getting back to best practices that include small-group learning and personalized instruction time.
“We will need to really focus on identifying the strengths of our community and the challenges we face, then putting our heads together as a team and developing a plan that will help our students the most,” she said.
As she has adjusted to the new role, she said teachers at the middle school never skipped a beat, showing passion and constantly bringing new ideas to the table that will help improve services, benefiting both the school and community as a whole.
“We have an amazing group of people over here, and I am confident that we are going to be able to expand our boundaries and have a great year,” she said.
Across the district, Garceau said the focus in the coming school year will be the students and understanding their specific individual needs. This will involve identifying and removing any remaining road blocks, as well as thinking critically about school improvements.
In the coming year, district administrators will be working directly with leaders and each of the town’s schools to enhance literacy and math curriculums. Garceau said this will be accomplished by getting back to best practices in reading and math instruction, which include more in-person instruction.
Another challenge, especially with some of the younger students, will be helping them get adjusted to a more traditional school setting. For those in grade 3, this will mark the first “normal” start to a school year in their careers.
“It is important to remember that our kids have been under stress during the pandemic as well. It impacted everyone,” Garceau said. “Some of our youngest students have never truly experienced a full year in a traditional setting.”
At Westerly High School, Principal Michael Hobin said staff and students are incredibly focused on getting back to teaching and learning, and for the district’s teenage students that will include efforts to assure everyone graduates with more than just a high school diploma.
By the time the incoming freshman class graduates in 2026, Hobin said the district is focused on making sure every last graduate is able to achieve credentials beyond a high school degree.
“Our top priority is making sure that when every student graduates, they leave here with some sort of credential to help them get started in life,” Hobin said in a phone interview Friday. “Whether it is college credits, a trade certification or something else, we want every student to leave with something they can use.”
Garceau and Hobin both said that as part of that effort, the district will look to strengthen partnerships in the community and expand on the strong community partnerships that were in place before the pandemic struck.
Staff at Westerly High School hosts regular conversations with the Olean Center to develop stronger connections and seek better, more valuable hands-on and work-placement experience for Westerly students, Garceau said. The hope is that a strong partnership will allow students to directly aid their community through volunteerism and work training.
High school staff said the district has also had discussions with the United Theatre and Royce Foundation about several programs and partnerships that could enhance arts, music and theater education at the high school, Hobin said, and continues to also work with organizations like the Colonial Theatre as well to fine-tune programming.
No matter what interests a student may have, Garceau said the district’s top priority will be getting all students engaged somehow to make sure everyone feels welcome and included.
That doesn’t mean the district will forget the lessons learned during the pandemic, either, and it will look to continue to incorporate digital learning with the more traditional experience.
“I share in the excitement of everyone here in Bulldog Nation in getting back to doing what we love, to take what we’ve learned and to provide the best experience and education possible for each of our students,” Gareau said.
School bond question
In November, Garceau noted that "a very important bond referendum question will appear on the ballot" that, if passed, would provide for the construction of a new kindergarten to grade 4 school at the State Street School site.
Officials said the project would also provide significant educational, safety and aesthetic upgrades and enhancements at both Springbrook and Dunn’s Corners elementary schools.
"Tentative plans are still being finalized by our architects and more information will be coming your way throughout September and October, but this much-needed (and long-overdue) project will be extremely important to our students and the community and we are counting on the support of all to get this third attempt at addressing the facilities needs of our elementary schools across the finish line," Garceau said in a message sent to parents.
