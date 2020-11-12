WESTERLY — Four Westerly High School staff members and a mix of staff and students at Westerly Middle School are in quarantine after staff members at the two schools tested positive for COVID-19 in unrelated incidents.
On Nov. 7, the state Department of Health was notified that a staff member at Westerly High School tested positive for COVID-19. Four additional staff members were later identified as close contacts of the individual who tested positive and were informed of the need to quarantine for 14 days. No students appear to have been impacted as a direct contact at the high school, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said Thursday.
On Tuesday night the Westerly Middle School community was informed that two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. The two cases were not believed to have been related to each other.
The other middle school staff member who tested positive was determined to have had close contact with other staff members working in the classroom and with students in the class. A total of 15 people, both staff members and students, were told to quarantine.
"There is no spread in the building, but by virtue of the fact of close contacts, some were asked to quarantine," Garceau said.
A close contact is defined as a person who was within six feet of an infected person (with or without a mask) for at least 15 minutes, or having unprotected direct contact with secretions through coughing or other means of a person with confirmed COVID-19 during the infectious period.
The middle school had a sufficient number of staff people available Thursday to open for in-person learning, but Garceau stressed that one of the district's greatest challenges since school reopened in September is staffing levels.
"We were on stand by for distance learning," Garceau said.
The district's schools, Garceau said, will remain open for in-person learning for as long as it is safe to do so and as long as a sufficient number of teachers and other staff are available.
The virus and how it can spread from asymptomatic people as well as the possibility of being a close contact to someone who has tested positive, Garceau said, has forced individuals to think about social interactions.
"We've got to be cautious and thoughtful about how much time we spend interacting with others and whether that interaction is even necessary," Garceau said.
The state Department of Health on Wednesday updated its list of coronavirus cases by community. In the last seven days Westerly's cases increased by 21, which equates to a rate of 92.8 cases per 100,000 people. There have been a total of 224 positive cases in Westerly since the department started tracking cases at the start of the pandemic.
