WESTERLY — The Town Council, according to a recently reached consensus, will level fund the appropriation of local tax dollars for the School District's 2020-21 operating budget and grant the district's request for $826,000 for capital projects.
The tentative budget agreement comes with a strong suggestion from the Town Council to the School Committee: close the Tower Street School Community Center and turn the building back over to the town. If the School Committee were to close the Tower Street building and give it back to the town it would free up about $250,000 that the School Department could use for other operating expenses, school and town officials say.
The council hammered out the tentative plan Saturday morning during a meeting attended electronically by Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and other school and town officials.
"Tower Street, to me, is a community center, which is a wonderful thing but what the hell is the School Department doing running a community center?" Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said.
The School Department is budgeted to receive $48.45 million in local tax dollars in its current budget. The School Committee has discussed the possibility of closing the Tower Street facility for a few years and has steadily removed public schools activities from the building. Garceau has previously asked the School Committee to consider closing the building. "I've been asking the same questions you are for the past 2.5 years," Garceau said in response to Cooke's comment. "There are members of the School Committee who place great value on the programs that happen down there and rightfully so."
The Transition Academy, a state mandated program for 18- to 22-year-olds, is run in Tower Street Community Center. The other programs there, including before-and after-school programming, a parent academy, limited town recreation department offerings, and yoga classes, are not School Department activities. Under the plan being considered by the Town Council many of the programs now at Tower Street could move to the Bradford School building which has not been used as a school since the end of the 2017 school year.
Members of the Town Council discussed what to do with the Tower Street building if the School Committee gave it back to the town. Most agreed that selling the property was the best option. Some said the school building should be torn down prior to marketing the property while others favored selling the property as is with the school building in tact.
The council is working a proposed combined municipal and town budget of $92,977,520 and is considering four options, each with a different tax levy increase - 1% [11.23 tax rate], 1.5% [11.28 tax rate], 1.75% [11.31 tax rate] and 2% [11.34 tax rate].
The Town Council was scheduled to continue its deliberations on the proposed 2020-21 municipal and school budget Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.