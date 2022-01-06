WESTERLY — Current high school students are open-minded about sexuality and understand that the country has sometimes struggled with discrimination, prejudice and racism, according to the School Committee's student representative.
Dominick Lombard, who was appointed to the student representative position in December, discussed the topics with the School Committee during its meeting Wednesday. The remarks came after Lombard talked with his peers at Westerly High School about the now hot-button topics that came up during the committee's Dec. 8 meeting and have become part of the local and national dialogue.
The students, Lombard said, were largely unaware of the book "Gender Queer" or that it is available for circulation in the school library. The book, a memoir that uses graphic novel-type illustrations, chronicles its author's journey through adolescence as a non-binary person. The book has been targeted for removal in school districts across the country, including here.
After learning about the book, Lombard said, students were not fazed by its content but instead they were bothered by talk of it being the subject of "censorship and removal."
"Our generation is much more tolerant and accepting of these themes," Lombard said, referring to the book's discussion of sexual preferences and identities.
Lombard also touched on the topic of critical race theory, the academic framework that involves studying the country through the lens of racism and how discrimination affects institutions such as the legal system, housing and banking. A few residents have claimed aspects of the theory are taught in the town's public schools. Like "Gender Queer," the critical race theory accusations have played out across the country.
"Critical race theory is not being taught at Westerly High School, nor do most students know what it is," Lombard said.
While the academic theory is not taught, students should have the opportunity to learn about racism, discrimination and prejudice, Lombard said.
"To say that teenagers can't be taught the history of discrimination, persecution and racism in America undermines our intelligence as young adults," Lombard said.
Additionally, Lombard said, to omit a study of the country's struggle with racism "diminishes the experiences and feelings of students who have faced discrimination and prejudice."
"Literature has always been known to stretch boundaries and address topics that are not fully accepted by society ... to censor books would set a dangerous precedent on how we view education," Lombard said.
School Committee member Robert Cillino thanked Lombard for speaking with his peers and for his comments, saying they provided the committee with valuable insight into the thoughts, beliefs and feelings of students. "If you are an example of the type of student we are producing, then we have nothing to worry about," Cillino said.
In related business, a resident renewed his criticism of the School Committee's recently adopted equity statement. The statement sets out district priorities for improving how students are treated and ensuring a solid education is available to all regardless of factors such as race or socioeconomic status.
The resident, Michael Johnson, said he decided to move his family to Westerly based on a belief that the School Committee adhered to "traditional values." He also asked the committee not to authorize an equity audit or study to determine whether certain students have unfair advantages or disadvantages in the public school system. The committee has discussed potentially conducting an equity audit for several months and recently asked Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau to investigate grants that could be used to pay for such a study.
"I would prefer my sons get taught equality, fairness, to work hard, study hard, and get rewarded for their merits," Johnson said.
Johnson made similar comments during the committee's previous meeting.
