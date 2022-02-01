WESTERLY — The School Committee and the Westerly Teachers Association are scheduled to resume contract negotiations this evening and have also scheduled two arbitration sessions should they be necessary for later this month.
The negotiations, which are listed as an executive session item on the meeting agenda for this evening's School Committee meeting, follow the School Committee's denial of a grievance recently filed by the WTA, the union that represents the town's public school teachers. Both sides declined to discuss the grievance for this article. School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said she planned to respond to questions submitted on Monday afternoon by e-mail for this article later this week. The district also plans to respond to The Sun's public records request for copies of the grievance and the School Committee's denial decision later in the week, she said.
"The committee meets tomorrow and won’t have any new information on the WTA contract until after the meeting. As far as the grievance, counsel will let us know when those documents are considered public information," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Grievances are typically kept private, said Colleen Saila, a special education teacher and president of the WTA.
"The grievance procedure is generally confidential as it wends its way through the process. Since the School Committee has yet to provide a final decision in this matter, I will decline to comment," Saila said on Thursday.
The union has turned down two contract proposals since late August. The two sides say they have been unable to agree on a pay raise sought by the WTA as well as a proposal to increase the amount teachers pay for their health care insurance. School Committee members have said they are unable to meet the WTA's wage increase request due to budget constraints.
Saila is calling on the School Committee to ask the Town Council for assistance.
"Members of the union have been a presence at the Town Council meetings and plan on speaking when the agenda allows us to do so. The WTA would like to see the School Committee advocate for their teachers and ask the Town Council to provide a budget that would fairly compensate our teachers," Saila said.
The WTA, Saila said, also believes the School Committee has access to funds in its surplus, or fund balance, account to cover the raises the teachers are seeking.
"The WTA is aware that there is a fund balance with monies that could be allocated toward teacher salaries, but the School Committee argues that it needs to maintain that balance at a certain level. We believe it has exceeded the necessary balance," Saila said.
Two arbitration sessions are schedule for late this month, according to Saila. She said the union had to file for arbitration in order to follow process timelines.
"After the last ratification failed, we had to file for arbitration to meet the necessary timelines. We did request it be put in abeyance, but it was denied. We have two arbitration sessions scheduled for the end of February, although the WTA requested that we continue negotiations in hopes to settle before arbitration," Saila said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.