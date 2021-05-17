WESTERLY — School officials have started the process of closing a budget gap of more than $1 million for 2021-22.
The deficit resulted from the Town Council's decision not to fund the School Committee's budget at the levels the committee sought, as well as an estimated reduction in state aid. On Wednesday the School Committee approved $169,065 of reductions to the budget, as well as $89,466 in additions for a net reduction of $77,095.
The budget is required by state law to be in balance by July 1, the first day of the next fiscal year.
The committee voted 6-0 to approve all of the budget changes which included a reduction of $121,194 for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, and $47,871 for a part-time talent acquisition and compliance specialist who was hired at the start of the current budget year using federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay the position's salary. Cindy Kirchoff, the schools district director of finance and operations, said district officials would explore whether federal funds from the COVID-19 relief effort could be used for the two positions.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau has said the talent acquisition position was helpful in the district's effort to find high quality candidates to fill job vacancies. Garceau and other school officials have said having an in-house HVAC technician would save the district money that is now spent on contracts for the services. Air quality and air flow have taken on increased importance during the pandemic.
The additions to the budget include $68,407 to cover an anticipated increase in liability insurance; $21,059 to cover an increase in life insurance benefits for retired employees; and $2,504 to cover an increase in a student assistance contract. The district learned of all of the increases after the proposed budget was approved, according to Kirchoff.
Garceau said administrators would begin this week on working in earnest to develop proposals for closing the deficit.
The work will include potential staffing reductions and a deeper analysis of whether more federal pandemic relief funds can be used "to give us some breathing room," he said. The district must issue layoff notices by June 1, an annual process that is regulated by state law. The district typically notifies far more employees than actually are laid off.
The School Committee sought an increase in the appropriation of local tax dollars to support the 2021-22 budget of $1,610,958 but the Town Council approved just an $600,000 increase and state aid to the school district is estimated to decrease by $220,095. Combined the Town Council's action and the state's estimated decrease left the school district with a $1,004,778 deficit.
School Committee members Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Marianne Nardone, Giuseppe Gencarelli, Michael Ober, and Rebecca Fowler voted in favor of the budget changes. Committee member Robert Cilino was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.