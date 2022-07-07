WESTERLY — The School Committee will seek an opinion from the state Ethics Commission on whether its members can consider a proposal that could eventually result in them receiving a financial stipend for their service.
While he said the committee might be able justify taking a vote on the issue without seeking an ethics opinion, the committee's lawyer, William Nardone, advised seeking an opinion before voting.
"My advice is to table it and direct me to seek an opinion from the Ethics Commission as to how you can proceed," Nardone said.
The exact issue facing the committee is whether to vote to ask the Town Council to develop a proposed amendment to the Town Charter establishing stipends for School Committee members. The charter currently stipulates that stipends should be provided to members of the council but does not extend the payments to the committee. If the council agreed, it would put the question on the November ballot and voters would decide. Each member of the Town Council receives an annual stipend of $3,861 per year.
The question of whether School Committee members should receive a stipend came up during the Town Council's deliberations on the 2022-23 town and schools budgets. During the deliberations the council considered increasing the amount of the stipend for council members and Town Council President Sharon Ahern encouraged the School Committee to seek stipends.
Nardone reviewed the ethical issues the committee faces. He said the four members whose seats are not up for a vote in November could not vote on the stipend question because they would stand to benefit from establishment of a stipend. That would leave committee members Rebecca Fowler and Marianne Nardone, who are not seeking reelection. Committee member Michael Ober, who is currently serving in an appointed role on the committee to fill a vacancy, is running in November but could vote because there is no guarantee he will be elected, William Nardone said.
A vote by just three committee members poses a problem, Nardone said, because the committee requires a quorum of at least four members to vote on motions. While an argument could be made that a vote could be held with three members if the other four recuse and were therefore initially present, Nardone advised against voting under that premise.
"As I've told you before, one of my responsibilities is to keep you out of trouble not just get you out of it," Nardone said.
Nardone also advised against the committee voting on the issue and stipulating that the stipends not take effect until 2025. That approach would be vulnerable to a potential ethics complaint, he said.
Additionally, Nardone said, the Town Council might simply opt to wait until a new Charter Revision Commission is appointed. A commission is expected to be appointed sometime after the election in November. A commission could, ostensibly, decide to propose stipends for the committee, which would remove the committee from the voting equation.
