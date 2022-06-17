WESTERLY — The School Committee will return, this summer, to an earlier discussion of books teachers make available to students in classroom libraries.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy during the committee's meeting on Wednesday said the topic would be placed on the agenda for an upcoming meeting after committee member Rebecca Fowler requested it. Fowler made her request after Chiaradio Bowdy said committee members had received e-mailed requests from three residents for the committee to take the topic up again.
"The residents asked, 'What are we going to do about addressing classroom libraries?' It was on our agenda once, we didn't act, but we said we would revisit it and we will do that when a School Committee member or two asks to have it on the agenda," Chiaradio Bowdy said on Wednesday.
By taking the issue up during the summer, Fowler said, the committee will have time to receive feedback from teachers and other interested parties.
The committee discussed the idea of potentially developing a policy on classroom libraries in May after a few residents raised questions about books in a Westerly Middle School library. Some of the same residents asked that the topic be put back on a committee agenda, according to Chiaradio Bowdy.
The district's curriculum and school library policies both include provisions for parents to seek reconsideration of materials, but neither policy pertains to classroom policies. It is not clear whether other school districts in Rhode Island have classroom library policies. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, in May, said he had communicated with some superintendents from other districts in the state and did not learn of any districts having policies.
The parents who raised concerns pointed to a book that they said amounted to being a how-to guide on adolescent suicide. Another book that was described as being problematic deals with eating disorders.
Chiaradio Bowdy previously suggested giving consideration to a potential policy that would require teachers to provide parents with a list of books that are available for students to read in their classrooms and giving parents the ability to ask that their child not be allowed access to specific books. School Committee member Michael Ober suggested establishing a committee consisting of parents, teachers and students to study the issue and develop a policy proposal or recommended guidance on the topic.
Committee member Christine Cooke said research she performed revealed that districts in other states deal with classroom libraries through curriculum management policies.
