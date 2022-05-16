WESTERLY — The School Committee is expected to select a preferred building project this week that will go before the voters in November.
Officials have said the committee will need to select a project when it meets on Wednesday in order for a team of architects and construction experts to have time to develop detailed drawings and complete an application for submittal to the state Department of Education, which is due in September. The committee's meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at Westerly Town Hall.
The committee's vote will follow a more than two-year process undertaken by the School Building Subcommittee that included vetting several project ideas that were submitted by residents. Along the way, the subcommittee has looked for a way to develop a plan that fits under a $50 million borrowing limit imposed by the Town Council.
Many residents expect a project that focuses mainly on improving the town's elementary schools, but in order to qualify for reimbursement from the state, the project must also include plans for capital projects that have been identified at Westerly High School and Westerly Middle School. The work at the secondary schools can be accomplished under the same bond as the elementary schools project or funded differently, according to officials with Downes Construction Co., the firm hired to serve as owner's project manager.
Other variables include working within site restrictions at both Springbrook Elementary School and Dunn's Corners Elementary School. The restrictions, which include topography and wetlands issues, limit the size of potential additions to the two schools, according to architects with JCJ Architecture, the project architect.
The most recent discussions between the subcommittee and the School Committee have focused on the two options that arose from the subcommittee's deliberations: Option B and variations of it, and Option D.
The original Option B, called for constructing a new school building at the current State Street Elementary School site and tearing down the existing building at the location. Option B's $49 million cost estimate includes $7.44 million for renovations and additions at Dunn's Corners Elementary School and $6 million in additions and improvements at Springbrook Elementary School, but would leave no funds for work at any of the other schools or for capital projects needed throughout the school district.
The variations of Option B involve various elementary and preschool grade configurations between a new State Street School and the other two elementary schools. Some of the variations exceed the $50 million cap.
Option D is estimated to cost $37 million and calls for closing State Street Elementary School, renovating Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for use as K-3 facilities, moving Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School and moving Grade 8 from the middle school to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School.
Option D had drawn criticism from teachers and parents who have said they would not support a project that involves moving Grade 4 to the middle school or moving Grade 8 to the high school.
The School Committee must also wrestle with whether the project should include earmarking funds for the cost of artificial turf for athletic fields at Westerly High School.
In 2016 voters nixed spending $38.5 million to renovate and expand Bradford, Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools and close State Street Elementary School. In 2019, with Bradford School closed, residents rejected a $71.4 million project that would have resulted in razing the current State Street School and replacing it with a new $41.9 million building to house all of the district's Grade 3 to 5 students.
Under the 2019 plan, Dunn's Corners School would have undergone $10.2 million in renovations, reconfiguration and additions; and $3.48 million in renovations, reconfiguration and additions were planned for Springbrook School. The project also called for $4.2 million in improvements at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall and $9.3 million in improvements at Ward Hall, and an additional $1.9 million in district-wide improvements.
