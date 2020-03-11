WESTERLY — The School Committee discussed, but deferred action on, two longstanding issues at Wednesday’s meeting.
Members agreed to consult the Town Council regarding a fundraising proposal for improvements to Sal Augeri Field at the high school, the school's track and its quad field.They also requested more data on the costs and benefits of the Tower Street School Community Center before deciding whether the school district should continue to pay to maintain the building.
First, the committee heard a report from Daniel Barry of the Narragansett fundraising firm DRB & Associates that summarized the results of a $12,000 feasibility study the committee had commissioned to determine whether an athletic fields fundraising campaign would be successful.
Barry recommended a campaign that would combine traditional fundraising with a bond. The total objective of what Barry described as a “hybrid” campaign would be $3.1 million and continue for about a year and a half. The school department has already set aside $250,000 for the fields, and the goal of the fundraising campaign would be $400,000, leaving $2.2 million to be raised in a bond issue.
“What I found that statistically … every family that makes a contribution represents about two-and-a-half votes for a bond,” Barry said. “ So if we succeed in getting the community enthused and excited and on board with donations, they’ll be energized and make sure to tell their family and friends to support the bond.”
Barry convened a small group of residents and asked them about their priorities for the athletic fields.
“I met with those individuals and picked their brains,” he said. “I asked them some serious questions, would they back this program or not. And the results were very good.”
Every person in the group but one, Barry said, agreed there was a pressing need to expand the athletic fields and refurbish the existing facilities. The number was the same when he asked if they would be willing to promote the campaign.
Committee Chairwoman Christine Cooke said with the budget yet to be approved and an overworked School Building Subcommittee, she was hesitant to consider taking on a large fundraising project.
“This is a huge project, and we have to find someone willing to do a building committee and do we do that falling under our purview, that building committee? Maybe we do, maybe we don’t. We haven’t even gotten that far,” she said.
Committee member Kristen Sweeney also had concerns about where the funds would come from to pay a professional fundraiser.
Committee members agreed that the proposed campaign should be discussed with the Town Council, since the entire town would benefit from the improvements.
“Everyone that lives in the town of Westerly is able to benefit from the track, the field, the quad, everything up there," committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said. “We also have a situation where all of our school teams, baseball and softball, play at a town facility, practice soccer at a town facility … ultimately, it comes out of the same pot of money, which is the most frustrating part of all of this.”
Bowdy offered to present the fundraising proposal at the next council meeting.
No decision on Tower Street
The committee discussed the costs of operating the Tower Street School Community Center, an item that had been added to the agenda at the request of member Rebecca Greene, who had asked for information on per-pupil spending.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said determining the financial pros and cons remained challenging.
“Tower Street continues continues to be kind of a 'black box' in terms of understanding where the revenues coming in are, what the expenses associated with that are,” he said.
Cindy Kirchoff, deputy finance director for the school department, informed the committee that based on 2018 figures, the center is costing about $400 per pupil to operate.
Bowdy likened the Tower Street situation to that of the athletic fields.
“While the entire community benefits from the use of the fields and the fields are an asset to the community, what happens at Tower Street, while the school department pays for it, really should be under the purview of the town,” she said. “We’ve talked about this for a few years … the town is not amenable to establishing a social services department. In my opinion, many of the programs there, if not all, need to continue to happen, because if we don’t address the problems that are being addressed there, the problems are going to crop up somewhere else.”
Several committee members cited the benefits the center provided to underserved members of the community. Greene said she supported the programs but wondered whether it might be more cost-effective to house them in another, rented building. The center costs the school department an additional $366,000 per year that is not covered by revenue.
Members expressed frustration that they had requested but had not received data on the costs and benefits of the center’s programs.
Cooke asked that the matter be discussed at the next School Committee meeting.
“Maybe it’s time to have a conversation about this, and we’re trying to do the right thing and not shut these programs down, but at the same time, we can’t even meet the basic needs of our students,” she said. “We’re trying, budget-wise, but we’re killing ourselves to do that, so I’m thinking that maybe we need to have one more conversation about the programs and then maybe we’ll have another meeting with the council at some point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.