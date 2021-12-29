WESTERLY — The School Committee will consider asking the state General Assembly to extend two of the six temporary bonuses that are available for school construction and renovation projects that meet goals set out in state law.
A proposed resolution to be considered by the School Committee during its Jan. 5 meeting asks lawmakers to extend the bonus available for aspects of projects that remediate hazardous materials as well as a bonus for projects that enhance education. The two bonuses are set to expire at the end of 2022, while the other four bonuses are set to expire at the end of 2023.
The two bonuses identified in the proposed resolution and the four others are tied to the statewide school construction bond approved by voters in the state in 2018. The bond activated six new temporary bonus incentives and access to $250 million in upfront funding for construction and renovation projects. Each bonus provides an additional 5% in state reimbursements to local school districts on top of the minimum 35% for projects approved by the state Department of Education.
The other temporary bonuses include one for replacement of facilities with a facility condition index of 65% or higher. The index was established as part of a report on a statewide assessment of school buildings published in 2017. Temporary bonuses are also available for increased utilization of school facilities; projects that result in decreased overcrowding; and projects that result in newer and fewer school buildings.
The proposed extension would provide an "additional year in planning and construction lost addressing COVID-19, along with the global supply chain challenge," according to the resolution that the School Committee is expected to vote on.
School Building Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins and the rest of the subcommittee requested the School Committee consider asking the General Assembly for an extension.
The School Committee, with the Town Council's consent, submitted a Stage I application to the RIDE in September. The application announces the town's intent to participate in the department's school construction and renovation process. The Building Subcommittee selected two renovation proposals as being worthy of further consideration and is working with an architect and design firm which is expected to eventually develop recommendations on potential projects.
The subcommittee considered submitting a Stage II application in February but has turned its collective eye toward a September submission to allow for more time to develop proposals with additional input from residents.
A $71 million plan that included construction of a new school building that qualified for up to 50% reimbursement by the state was rejected by voters in 2019. Voters also rejected a $38.5 million renovation project in 2016.
