WESTERLY — The school district's longest serving teachers will receive a 2% percent pay increase in the first year of a new three-year contract and increases of 1.5% in each of the final two years of the agreement. Members of the Westerly Teachers Association, the labor union that represents educators who work in the town's public schools, are all required to move to a high-deductible health care insurance plan that carries a 50% co-share, under the pact.
The union, which consists of 265 teachers, ratified the new contract on Wednesday and the School Committee approved it on Thursday by a unanimous vote. Terms of the contract were part of a non-binding recommendation issued by an arbitrator. Both sides entered into arbitration after negotiations that started nearly one year ago and a mediation session failed to produce an agreement that was acceptable to both sides.
On Monday representatives for both sides acknowledged that the newly approved contract hews closer to the offers made previously by the School Committee rather than terms sought by the union.
"It is very close to both offers previously rejected by the WTA members, the second one being proposed by the mediator chosen by the WTA," said School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy in response to a question from The Sun.
The raises will start with the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins on July. The three-year deal will run through 2024-25. The two sides also agreed on terms of a one-year contract for the current fiscal year. Under that agreement teachers at the top step will receive a one-time $1,000 payout and the stipend for longevity of 25 years was set at $3,000. The teachers had been working during the current school year under a contract that expired on June 30.
The new contract also adds 15 minutes to the workday for before and after school and changes the work-year from 185 to 184 days.
"While we were hopeful for a somewhat better outcome, the WTA membership believes in the arbitration process and is satisfied with the award," said WTA President Colleen Saila in a news release. "This award closes a difficult chapter, and we are grateful for the support of our Westerly community for recognizing the extraordinary efforts of our educators — especially in light of the last two years of a pandemic. We look forward to working together with the School Committee on our shared goals for the students of Westerly."
When asked if the new contract matches the previous offer made by the School Committee, Saila said, "The arbitrator's award was fair and enough for our members to approve it. The award was similar, but not the same."
The lengthy period of negotiations was marked by teachers dressed in red attending School Committee meeting and making public appeals for better offers. Some School Committee members said they were unable to meet the union's requests because of fiscal restrictions imposed by the Town Council. Members of the Town Council rejected that characterization and some complained bitterly during recent deliberations on the town and schools budget for 2022-23.
The three-year contract will have a $4,475,005 fiscal impact, according to an analysis released by the school district.
When asked to comment on a the difficult road that lead to the new contract, Chiaradio Bowdy said, "I'm thankful to all who contributed to this outcome and look forward to continuing to work with our leadership, teachers and staff in support of our kids."
