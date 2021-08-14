WESTERLY — School officials are considering undertaking a review of student performance, discipline trends and district policies and practices to determine whether unintended obstacles are produced that prevent particular groups or classes of children from having the same opportunity to succeed in learning as their peers.
The School Committee has discussed requesting or authorizing the review, known as an equity audit, for several months, and returned to the topic on Wednesday during its meeting. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said he had already planned to discuss many of the same issues at an upcoming annual retreat for school administrators.
Garceau said he recently spoke with a school official from the Exeter-West Greenwich school district which recently analyzed policies, students' course-selection tendencies, how the district carries out discipline and whether certain types of students tend to be disciplined or suspended more than others, and hiring practices. Equity audits typically also look at trends in advanced placement classes — both who takes them and who passes standardized advanced placement tests, he said.
The goal, Garceau said, is to look for ways that district policies and procedures might be harmful to students on the basis of race, gender, and socio-economic status. The performance of special education would also be studied. Once an equity audit is completed, a report and action plans on how to correct problems or improve is usually generated, he said.
Garceau said he looked forward to hearing from the district's administrators.
"The principals are very much keyed in on ensuring that they are doing everything we can to remove any barrier that gets in the way of any kid getting what every kid needs," Garceau said.
Members of the School Committee in attendance at the meeting all seemed to favor conducting a study, but differed on whether to hire a consultant or to conduct it through the efforts of district staff. They also noted that race is not the only potential barrier.
"Race is a part of it, but there are so many other components," said Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, the committee's chairwoman.
Poverty stands as a real potential barrier, officials said.
"I call this the town of haves and have nots," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Committee member Christine Cooke said she was not sure she would support hiring a consultant yet but agreed a discussion should occur with the district's administrators to gauge their views. Some potential problems, Cooke said, could be hard to solve since the town lacks a social services department.
While he supports conducting an equity audit, committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli said he was concerned that some academic benchmarks might be thrown off by the effect of COVID-19 on student performance. Robert Cillino, a committee member who has asked several times for an equity audit, said a review of in-house data might be useful to bring areas of concern to light.
Committee member Michael Ober recommended hiring a consultant and said an objective view would be valuable. He also questioned whether the district's administrators would have time to conduct an audit. The School Committee needs the results of an equity audit in order to properly develop district budgets and policies, Ober said.
"We can't develop policies and curriculum when we are blind to certain groups in our community," Ober said.
The proposed school building project that is in the planning stages will be an important component to help ensure equity, said Marianne Nardone, a School Committee member.
"Think of the equity of our buildings ... it makes a big difference ... making students feel comfortable in a place that is welcoming and has equal opportunity," Nardone said.
Leslie Dunn, a woman of color who graduated from Westerly High School, thanked the committee for its discussion.
"It seems like everyone is invested in moving forward and learning where the discrepancies are and understanding there is inequity that exists here," Dunn said.
Dunn asked the School Committee to hire a consultant and suggested an outside firm would be more likely to get honest answers from people who are interviewed as part of an audit.
"People who are from outside this town don't always feel welcome here. Having a consultant would make a huge difference," Dunn said.
