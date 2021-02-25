WESTERLY — Members of the School Committee are praising the work of its Building Subcommittee and looking forward to next steps as the panel continues its work to develop a plan that addresses the district's aging elementary schools.
The committee listened to a presentation Wednesday by Justin Hopkins, chairman of the Building Subcommittee, which touched on 16 project options the committee has received in the months since voters rejected a $71.4 million plan in November 2019.
The plans range from a $56.8 million "maintenance in place" plan that would only address deficiencies in all district schools identified in the 2017 Jacobs Report to a $78.2 million plan that mirrors the 2019 plan's call for renovations at both the Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools, and replacing the current State Street School with a new building at the same site for grades 3-5, as well as other district wide improvements.
Many of the projects under consideration do not include the $6 million estimated cost for improvements at Westerly Middle School or $18 million for improvements needed at Westerly High School. The work at the two upper schools was included in the 2019 plan, but some have said the work for the older students might have pushed the total project cost outside an acceptable limit for voters.
The cost estimates on the subcommittee's current project concepts are preliminary and based on construction and space calculations published by the state Department of Education. The subcommittee hopes the School Committee will soon authorize the hiring of an owner's project manager. If hired, the consultant would help further define a smaller number of projects and cost estimates.
The subcommittee plans to eventually recommend about four options to the School Committee after analyzing the projects using criteria it developed months ago.
Hopkins said the subcommittee did include $3.3 million to each cost estimate to reflect the projected cost of upgrades to athletic facilities at Westerly High School and Westerly Middle School, as set out in the town's recreation master plan. At least a portion of the proposed fields work would qualify for reimbursement from the state, some officials said.
Officials also believe that the building projects will qualify for reimbursement of at least 35% from the state and possibly more if incentives set out by the state are reached.
School Committee members stressed the need for the committee to eventually get behind a single plan.
"Our biggest task for our team here is this team coming to agreement. We don't all have to love the plan, it doesn't have to be our first choice, but something we can agree upon," said School Committee member Christine Cooke.
Cooke and Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, chairwoman of the School Committee, each said the support of a single project by both the School Committee and the Town Council will be critical. The subcommittee hopes to submit an application to the state in September.
School Committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli said he was motivated to run for the committee, in large part, because he wanted to work on a school building project.
"A lot of these plans are promising," he said Gencarelli, who serves on the Building Subcommittee. "I look forward to hearing what the rest of the School Committee thinks. One the big reasons I ran was because of the school building project and the importance of transparency — being transparent with the School Committee and the Town Council and the residents. I love the transparency so far ... I think we are heading in a right direction."
Hopkins is scheduled to make a presentation on the 16 plans and the subcommittee's work to the Town Council on March 8.
