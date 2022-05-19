WESTERLY — The School Committee is backing a redesign project that would result in construction of a new State Street Elementary School and renovations at Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools to improve learning and reflect current teaching methods.
The work would be paid for under the $50 million borrowing cap established in March by the Town Council if approved by voters in November. The project will also require approval by the state Department of Education. Necessary repair work identified at Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School will be part of the plan submitted to the state, but will not be paid for from the same bond proceeds, according to local officials and consultants they are working with.
The committee voted 6-1 Wednesday to move forward with the plan that its Building Subcommittee calls Option B. Current grade configurations remain in place under the plan, which also received the Building Subcommittee's recommendation. School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy was joined by fellow committee members Christine Cooke, Rob Cillino, Rebecca Fowler, Giuseppe Gencarelli, and Michael Ober in voting in favor of the plan. Marianne Nardone, the lone committee member to vote against the plan, said she favored Option D which would close State Street Elementary School, create an eighth grade academy at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall, move the district's fourth grade students to Westerly Middle School, and result in renovations and additions at Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools.
The committee's vote marks a significant milestone in a nearly two-year-long process during which the Building Subcommittee sought and reviewed several plans that were proposed by residents, endured an interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and solicited input from parents, other residents, and teachers during public forums and through other outreach efforts. Voters turned down building plans that included a focus on the town's elementary schools in 2016 and 2019.
Members of the School Committee said they were hopeful voters would approve Option B when it is presented to them on the ballot in November and noted the plan was recommended by the subcommittee, which consists of an architect who works on school projects, teachers and school administrators, a civil engineer, the district's facilities manager, and finance experts.
"I think we have a great plan in place. I would think that people would be able to trust us, and I think they will, that we have a plan and that we need for it to pass," said Gencarelli, a school administrator and member of both the School Committee and the Building Subcommittee.
Gencarelli had previously proposed a few variations on Option B, but on Wednesday said he supported the subcommittee's reasoning and decision to select the original version of the option. The Building Subcommittee settled on Option B rather than any of the variations because the original plan would provide the district with the greatest flexibility for potential grade reconfigurations that might become necessary or desired in the future said, Justin Hopkins, subcommittee chairman.
While Option B will provide a new building at the State Street location, it will also improve the learning environment at the town's two other elementary schools, Hopkins said.
"It's imperative to make sure the investment being spent at Springbrook and Dunn's supports educational adequacy there and provides new learning environments for those buildings. We would be remiss if we don't focus on that," Hopkins said.
Option B, according to cost estimates provided this week to the School Committee by the Building Subcommittee, would cost $47.83 million. The new State Street Elementary School would cost $32.8 million, and the project would also include $9 million for an addition and improvements at Dunn's Corners Elementary School and $6 million for improvements at Springbrook Elementary School.
Nardone said she supported Option D because she believed it had been the most closely studied by the School Committee and would provide improvements to all of the district's schools. She acknowledged the plan had critics, including some teachers, but added, "It's the school community that can make a plan work, it's not the building."
Option D was assailed by parents and teachers. Some critics said they worried about eighth graders being in close proximity to older students at the high school and others expressed similar concerns about fourth grade students potentially interacting with older students at the middle school.
The newly approved plan was reviewed by Downes Construction, the company hired by the School Committee to serve as owner's project manager, and JCJ Architecture, a firm that is also serving as a consultant. Downes used revised construction estimates and anticipated increases based on recent industry cost increases, Hopkins said. The project will allow for potential increases of up to about 120 students in the elementary school population.
Downes Construction, Hopkins said, advised using cost estimates of $590-$610 per square foot, which includes anticipated cost escalation through the mid-point of construction in December 2024. The Building Subcommittee, Hopkins said, took the median estimate of $600 per square foot in its updated projections.
With the School Committee's selection now made, the two firms will develop more detailed drawings and plans. The project's next submission deadline to the state Department of Education is in September. The project cost is expected to qualify for at least 35% reimbursement from the state.
Chiaradio Bowdy said she believed Option D would provide a sound solution to the district's current needs, but said she could also support Option B. The district's elementary school students and teachers need and deserve better schools, she said.
"We've got to do something — this is bordering on embarrassing," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
School Committee member Christine Cooke, who served as co-chairwoman of the Building Subcommittee that helped develop the 2019 plan, said she believed Option B would gain the approval of voters if the district's teachers get behind it.
"I think if educators support it we can get it passed and done," Cooke said.
Option B, as currently constituted, does not include an allocation of funds for artificial turf athletic fields at Westerly High School.
