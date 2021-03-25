WESTERLY — Westerly High School students have an opportunity to qualify for more than 20 pathway endorsements, a state designation signalling students' preparation for a career or further education in a career path.
The pathway endorsements and other designations assigned by the state commissioner of elementary and secondary education as well as college credit courses available at the high school were reviewed by Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin and Kevin Cronin, one of the school's assistant principals, during a School Committee meeting on Wednesday.
"The level of opportunity that students have in what most people consider to be a small or mid-sized school is impressive," Hobin said.
The pathway endorsements are in six categories: arts, humanities and world language; public service; business and industry; STEM; and teaching. There are three components to earning a pathway endorsement: academic studies that include a college-level class, a career interest engagement with eight hours of work experience, and a senior project in the endorsement field.
The endorsements are displayed on the diplomas of students who achieve them. Students can also qualify for seals of achievement issued by the state education commissioner for proficiency in standards in English Language Arts and mathematics. Students who demonstrate skill in English and one or more world languages qualify for seals of literacy.
"We hope that employers and colleges and universities see the value of a student having at least one of these endorsements on their diploma," Hobin said.
Currently, Hobin said, 102 members, or 56%, of the 181-member Westerly High School Class of 2021 qualify for a commissioner's seal designation. The number could change as the current school year proceeds. The school is aiming for 75% of class members to attain the distinction.
Thirty-five members of the high school's Class of 2021 are on track to receive a seal of bi-literacy. Five of the 35 students are on track to earn seals for tri-literacy, meaning they demonstrated excellence in two foreign languages. Hobin credited the strong foreign language performance to the school district's decision to include world languages as part of the curriculum for elementary and middle school students.
Career and technical education courses are offered in: art design, construction, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, entry level software/web developer, information technology, medical, and P-Tech. Five of the programs were developed at the high school since 2018 when Cronin, who manages the career and technical program at the school, moved into his current position at the high school from an earlier position at Westerly Middle School.
"The fact that he has been able to attain five additional in such a short period of time is really remarkable," Hobin said.
The CTE courses are available to students seeking a pathway endorsement but also to the general student population as electives. "Our general population have really great elective opportunities," Hobin said.
Thirty-one percent of Westerly High School's Class of 2019 graduated with advanced-placement credits, 35% earned dual or concurrent college credits and 2% earned career and technical education credits.
The high school also offers 15 college-credit courses approved by the University of Rhode Island, Roger Williams University and the Community College of Rhode Island. The high school teachers who teach the classes are considered adjunct professors by the institutions, Hobin said. Twenty-one advanced-placement courses are also offered.
The CTE offerings are often discussed in light of concerns that Westerly students opt to attend vocational programs at Chariho High School rather than at Westerly High School. School Committee member Christine Cooke said the variety of offerings is important in its own right.
"I say this is what we should be doing regardless. The world is changing. You're no longer expected to go to a two- or four-year college right after high school. It's not just about keeping students from going to Chariho," Cooke said.
Committee member Marianne Nardone agreed.
"I've seen so much growth within the district. Now there is something for everybody … we're giving kids choices academically and also with all of the extra-curricular activities. Parents should know all kids can achieve at our high school," Nardone said.
