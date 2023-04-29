WESTERLY — After taking a look Wednesday at a pricing proposal, the Westerly School Committee approved a two-month extension on fundraising efforts to replace the grass at the high school’s football field and the adjacent quad with artificial turf.
FieldTurf, the company that drafted the estimate for the $2.4 million project, also reviewed the proposal with the committee.
To date there’s been no agreement to start the project, and committee members spent much of the hour asking more questions and trying to get a better handle on details.
“Things here have kind of gotten, for lack of a better word, out of control,” School Committee Chairman Robert Cillino said.
Conjecture about a start date for work on the fields spread via email, Cillino said. That “snowballed” into other rumors, he said, including one of materials being delivered to a site off of Old Hopkinton Road.
“We as a committee need to take this back. We need to make sure we know exactly what’s going on, what we’ve approved and haven’t approved and what we can expect in the future,” Cillino said.
FieldTurf Vice-president Andrew Dyjak said his firm has not bought any material for the project. He also said he has not received an order for material from Westerly.
“This body is the only body that can authorize work to be done at those fields,” Cillino said. “This body has not done that to this point.”
Dyjak reviewed engineering specifics of the project, including materials used and maintenance of the new fields.
The warranty for the work is eight years, and Dyjak said the fields should keep their quality for at least 12 to 15 years if maintained.
“At that point, you would just be replacing the carpet,” he said.
The FieldTurf pricing proposal comes with four optional add-on components.
They include lump sums of $79,000 for 680 linear feet of a 15-foot high ball safety netting, or $53,000 to install 360 linear feet of netting sleeves in concrete curb at the stadium field and 320 feet at the quad field.
Another $17,500 would pay for “Westerly” and “Bulldogs” lettering in the end zones, and $35,126 for performance and payment bonds.
The center field bulldog mascot logo is already included in the work. Dyjak said about half the schools with FieldTurf installations have taken the add-ons.
The School Committee previously approved spending $500,000 for the work and $50,000 for engineering. The Town Council last month authorized $500,000 for the project. The work must proceed by the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2024, or the money approved by the council will revert back to the town coffers.
In addition, the Westerly Recreation Board is undertaking fundraising of $400,000 to $600,000 or more to help fund the work, and the remaining $900,000 would be either leased over time or financed.
The pace of fundraising was a point of concern for some on the committee, and the body voted 5-2 to spend an additional $7,500 to extend the contract of Daniel R. Barry Associates by two additional months. That was half of the four-month, $15,000 extension proposed for Barry. Members Christine Cooke and Lori Wycall voted against it.
Wycall said she is concerned that while $240,000 in donations have been pledged, only about $19,000 is currently available. Some pledges would come in over one to five years.
Cooke said the committee should also be looking at grant money available through the state and other avenues. Member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said state Reps. Samuel Azzinaro and Brian Patrick Kennedy are working on a grant, and that a Department of Environmental Management grant would be available shortly.
The committee also discussed separating the projects, working on the football field initially and then tackling the quad.
Dyjak said the stadium field would cost $1,261,500, and the quad $1,188,550. Renovating only the stadium field would increase pricing by about 10%, he said.
“There is an economy of scale by entering into that contract all at one time,” he said.
The company has some leeway in negotiating with a municipality and it would not require all of the funds before starting work, he added.
After the fundraising discussion, the committee voted to refer overview of the project to the School Building Subcommittee.
