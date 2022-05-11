WESTERLY — The content of reports given by the School Committee's student representative have come into question.
The reports were a topic for discussion during the committee's May 4 meeting but no decisions were made. During the discussion, the student representative made a case for not restricting his ability to provide "free and honest reports," and one School Committee member asked whether the reports could put the committee in danger of violating the state's Open Meeting Act.
School Committee member Christine Cooke, who made the initial request for the committee to discuss the reports, asked for an opinion from the committee's lawyer on whether the reports ran afoul of the Open Meetings Act. The law sets out standards for how public bodies such as school committees run their meetings and pays particular attention to ensuring the public is given advance notice of what public bodies plan to discuss or the nature of prospective votes.
Cooke noted that Dominic Lombard, the student representative, has discussed racism that students encounter, students struggling with mental health problems, and a desire for students to be included on committees that are established when citizens ask for consideration of books in school libraries in some of his reports.
School Committee member Michael Ober said problems would only arise if School Committee members discussed the contents of Lombard's reports because the issues might not be agenda items.
"Our responsibility is not to respond to the reports unless it is on the agenda. So far I haven't had any problems with the reports or what he is saying," Ober said.
William Nardone, the School Committee's lawyer, said the role of the students representative is to inform the School Committee of events and activities at Westerly High School and to communicate the concerns of the student body. The School Committee, Nardone said, can then decide whether to put the concerns on a future agenda for discussion by the committee.
"The role is reporting on activities and bringing concerns to the committee level that have been brought to him by his peers and maybe to the faculty first, but there is nothing to prevent the representative from reporting that those are concerns rather than getting into substantive discussions," Nardone said.
Lombard, a junior at Westerly High School, routinely discusses students' academic, sports and other achievements as well as on activities such as proms and plays. In recent months, his reports have also consistently included information that pushes back on allegations that teachers at the school are trying to indoctrinate students with so-called tenets of critical race theory. He has also discussed, in his reports, students' opinions on books that residents have said should be removed from school libraries. The students do not want the books removed, he said.
To restrict the student report only to agenda items would, in effect, end the reports completely, Lombard said.
"If a resolution is passed to limit what the student representative can share at School Committee meetings, these recognitions will have to come to an end. Student achievement, school events, and what is happening in our building will cease to be part of our meetings because these are not agenda topics," Lombard said.
Students' voices, Lombard said, should always be considered.
"Though some people may not like to hear the facts that critical race theory is not in our curriculum and that teachers are not sexualizing or indoctrinating students or radicalizing our education, student representation should not be limited because of a loud minority who are offended by the truth," Lombard said.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said her greatest concern is ensuring that students are able to convey their opinions to Lombard.
"What I would like to know is are all students solicited for information or is it just kids who know Dominick that might say something to him, or if there is an underrepresented student or a kid Dominick doesn't know ... is there a way for ones who are underrepresented or don't know him to express concerns?" Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Marianne Nardone, a School Committee member, suggested having class officers communicate concerns brought to them to Lombard.
Students, said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, can contact district officials or the School Committee if they do not feel Lombard's reports are accurate. Students can also attend School Committee meetings and address the committee during the open forum portion of the meetings, Garceau said.
