WESTERLY — Students who want to ride home on a bus other than the one they’re assigned to are finding it difficult to do so and in some cases are being denied the chance by schools, Westerly parents are telling officials.
It led to a discussion this week by the School Committee about the procedure and how it is enforced.
Committee member Lori Wycall said she’s heard from parents who have had difficulty getting a different bus to pick their children up from school.
“It was kind of an emergency situation or one-time request,” Wycall said. “They were told by one of the schools and the transportation department that these types of one-time changes aren’t allowed.”
Wycall reviewed the policy, which she said appears to allow for such one-time modifications.
Policy number 8100 deals with transportation of students. The change in location of a scheduled bus stop occurs when a student is picked up or dropped off at a different stop than they would be normally or when the student rides a different bus than normal.
According to the policy, changes can be approved for five reasons: to accommodate day care needs, group school activities, student work placement, a temporary change and for emergencies.
Schools can deny the request if it causes a bus to be overloaded, adds time or mileage to the bus run, if it causes rescheduling of a bus route or the addition of bus stops or if the privilege is abused.
Trips outside a student’s designated school attendance area can also be denied.
During the school year, all requests for changes must be submitted in writing to the transportation office and parents should contact the office to verify the request has been approved, the policy says.
“We should probably have better communication of the policy with the students,” committee member Michael Ober said. “If you’re a parent, you’re not going to be looking through our policies. Who do you contact to get a clear, definite answer? That may need to be a little clearer.”
Director of Transportation Susan Guarino said it’s difficult for her office to handle same-day requests for a change in bus stops.
“Our phones ring from 5:30 in the morning to 5:30 at night,” she said. Notifying the office of a same-day change at 2:30 in the afternoon is too late, she said. “Our buses are rolling at 2:30.”
In an emergency situation, however, parents typically contact the school or her office ahead of time to let staff know about the change.
“I have parents contacting me all the time and they know they can do that any time. I’ve had a mother telling me she’s in labor, she’s not going to be there and wants her kids to get off at another stop,” Guarino said. “We all get it done.”
Guarino said her department is responsible for where the children are dropped off.
“We’re very careful where these kids go, who they’re going with, even at middle school I’m going to know who’s on those buses. You can’t transport anyone you’re not authorized to transport,” she said.
Guarino said she would accommodate any changes in the policy.
Wycall said as a former Dunn’s Corners School parent, she was able to ask for a “golden ticket,” a yellow slip to send to the school requesting a bus stop change for their child.
“You had to sign off on it and it was usually conformed by a teacher or someone from the office to confirm it. It was a very easy change,” she said.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said a significant reduction in transportation staff, both drivers and office personnel, has affected such procedures.
“That’s what’s putting pressure on the department,” he said. “These changes on the fly eat up a great deal of time and energy in the transportation office with a staff that’s already overtaxed.”
Guarino said her staff is already making changes daily to bus stops and who is going to them.
“Day care is changing constantly,” she said. “It’s very busy.”
The School Committee said it is willing to re-examine the policy, which was last revised in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.