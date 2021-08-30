WESTERLY — Members of the School Committee are considering some minor modifications to how the committee manages public forums at its meetings.
The committee reviewed proposed changes to its bylaws last week, including the section that sets out how the open-forum portion of meetings is conducted. Open forum serves as an opportunity for citizens to publicly address the committee.
Under the current format, the committee offers two open-forum periods — one toward the beginning of its meetings and a second toward the end. A proposed change would require comments during the first forum at the beginning of the meeting pertain only to agenda items, while the second forum would allow for a broader array of topics.
Members have been split on whether they support the proposed changes.
School Committee member Michael Ober said requiring only agenda items during the first session of open forum would be easier to manage and help the committee ensure it has time to perform its business. School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy agreed the committee must balance wanting to hear from citizens with having time to conduct its regular business.
Committee member Christine Cooke suggested asking citizens to start with agenda items but also hearing from those who wished to discuss other topics during the first open forum. Cooke also spoke in opposition to a proposed change that would require speakers to provide their addresses. The committee's lawyer, William Nardone, later advised the committee that it could not legally require citizens to provide their address.
"You can request it, but you can't require it. Anyone who approaches that podium, as long as they're not disruptive, they can speak regardless of where they are from," Nardone said.
Chiaradio Bowdy said she proposed requiring an address because the public is familiar with School Committee members and to provide context. "It seemed reciprocal," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
A few committee members also voiced opposition to the committee's recent practice of reading letters it receives aloud at meetings. Committee member Robert Cillino noted that citizens currently have two ways to address the committee — in person or remotely.
"I don't think we should be reading letters. Between in person and Zoom people have options on how to make their voice heard," Cillino said.
Robert Chiaradio, Diane Chiaradio Bowdy's brother, chided his sister and the committee, saying they were "talking out of both sides of your mouth." Robert Chiaradio referred to an email from Superintendent Mark Garceau encouraging school staff members to attend and speak during the the committee's July 14 meeting, when it considered a resolution submitted by Robert Chiaradio. Garceau's email said Chiaradio Bowdy had asked the schools administrators to oppose the resolution.
The resolution, which was tied to Chiaradio's contention that aspects of critical race theory are taught in the town's schools, would have prohibited teaching "divisive concepts" in the schools.
"I find it telling and disingenuous by the committee and by the chair in particular that when it suits the committee's agenda and beliefs it's fine to pack a meeting with people and that doesn't enable the committee to 'get its business done,'" Chiaradio said.
The committee is expected to consider voting on changes to its bylaws, including the section on open forum, at its Sept. 8 meeting.
