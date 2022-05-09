WESTERLY — The School Committee is expected to continue discussing whether a new policy should be developed to monitor books that teachers make available to students in classroom libraries.
The question of whether books teachers put in their libraries should be subject to a School Committee policy came up following complaints by a few parents regarding books available in a Westerly Middle School classroom library. The parents made the complaints by addressing the School Committee during the public forum portion of a meeting several weeks ago.
During a meeting on Wednesday, the committee discussed the subject after the complaints which targeted a few books including at least one which was available for students in a Westerly Middle School classroom.
"I asked for this to be discussed because it has been coming up at the podium," said committee member Christine Cooke.
While the district's curriculum and school library policies both include provisions for parents to seek reconsideration of materials, neither policy pertains to classroom policies. Cooke said research she performed revealed that districts in other states deal with classroom libraries through curriculum management policies.
"This is a nationwide issue," Cooke said.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said he polled other superintendents in Rhode Island when the topic of classroom libraries first came up, and said he is not aware of districts in Rhode Island that have policies pertaining to classroom libraries.
Giuseppe Gencarelli, a member of the School Committee and principal of Ashaway Elementary School, said he was concerned about at least one of the books that was the subject of complaints from parents. He said the book provided a nearly "step-by-step" guide on how to become anorexic.
While children have access to an array of material online, Gencarelli said school officials should be vigilant.
"I know you can access books online, but I want to take care of our students and protect them as best we can," Gencarelli said.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy suggested giving consideration to a potential policy that would require teachers to provide parents with a list of books that are available for students to read in their classrooms and giving parents the ability to ask that their child not be allowed to access specific books.
School Committee member Michael Ober suggested establishing a committee consisting of parents, teachers and students to study the issue and develop a policy proposal or recommended guidance on the topic.
Chiaradio Bowdy said the topic would be put on a future agenda for additional discussion by the committee.
