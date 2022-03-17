WESTERLY — Citing problems including speakers who repeat themselves and make baseless assertions, members of the School Committee have changed the rules governing the open forum portion of their meetings.
On Wednesday the committee voted to reduce the amount of time speakers are allotted from 10 minutes to five minutes. The committee also voted to institute a new rule that will require to speakers to discuss only agenda items during the first open forum portion of committee meetings. Speakers will be free to discuss non-agenda topics during the second open forum session that occurs toward the end of the committee's meetings. Both votes were unanimous.
"I have always thought we needed to tighten these rules. We are dealing with a lot of issues that are important and open forum should just be for items on the agenda. It will smoother and keep us on task. Two open forums is too much — people just come up and repeat themselves," said School Committee member Michael Ober, who initiated the discussion on the open forum.
Ober pushed for switching to just one open forum and said it should be limited to discussion of agenda items only. He eventually withdrew a motion seeking those changes when it appeared the motion did not have enough support to gain approval.
"We've had a few meetings where open forum has taken over the meeting on subjects that we don't have direct control over or are not even happening," Ober said.
Open forum has been dominated for more than one year by a resident who claims district teachers are trying to indoctrinate students with aspects of critical race theory. The resident and a few like-minded individuals have more recently repeatedly assailed specific books they say are not appropriate for public school libraries and classrooms. The forums have also featured speakers who have rejected the claims of indoctrination and supported at least one of the targeted books.
School Committee Vice Chairman Robert Cillino said limiting the first open forum to agenda items might help the committee's meetings "move along." He also advocated for reducing the amount of time speakers are allotted, saying individuals had recently taken to reading material to the committee. A few of the recent speakers have recently read passages of the books they say should not be in the schools.
Members of the School Committee said they planned to address an additional aspect of open forum in the future. Under the committee's current rules, individuals who speak can "yield" the remainder of their time to other speakers if they have not spoken for all of their allotted time. Members of the committee said they plan to discontinue the practice of yielding time.
