WESTERLY — The condition of school buildings and athletic fields and education funding were central topics for candidates seeking seats on the School Committee during a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters South County.
The seven candidates seeking election to four full terms and a single partial term fielded questions posed by moderator John Bender, a reporter with Rhode Island Public Radio, Thursday. The questions were submitted in advance by the public and vetted by league members. A recording of the forum will be available on the league's website at https://my.lwv.org/rhode-island/article/lwv-south-county-forum-videos and on its Facebook page.
Three of the candidates are new to politics in Westerly and each of the three has experience in public school systems: Robert Cillino, who is running as a Democrat, has worked in education for 20 years and currently works as a mathematics instruction specialist in the Waterford, Conn., school district; Rebecca Fowler, an independent candidate, is director of food services for the Stonington school district; and Giuseppe Gencarelli, who is running as a Democrat, currently serves as principal of Hope Valley Elementary School.
The other candidates have either been elected or appointed previously: Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, a Democrat, is seeking election to a third consecutive term; Christine Cooke, a Republican and current School Committee chairwoman, is seeking election to a second consecutive term; Tim Killam, an independent candidate seeking his first elected full term, was appointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy; and Michael Ober, a Democrat, served on the School Committee from 1998 to 2004 and in 2008. He also served previously on the Board of Finance.
Gencarelli said he was moved to run by the school facilities issue. Voters in the town have rejected two proposed school building projects since 2016. He called for development of "a comprehensive plan for the future of our buildings. The school building project that was rejected in 2019 was accompanied by a detailed five-year capital projects budget.
"We want 21st-century learners, and I believe we need facilities to make that happen," Gencarelli said.
School buildings must be enhanced to allow for the use of current education technology, Gencarelli said, adding that he would support a new school building as part of a future building project. Relationship building, communication and transparency are needed to get a new project approved, he said.
A key to garnering support for the building plan, Cillino said, will be exposing residents to the current state of the town's school buildings.
"I think a lot of people in the town don't go into the schools, and they need to see," Cillino said.
The community would also benefit from learning about positive strides being made in the town's schools, he said. A new school building, Cillino said, might eventually lead to savings for the school district through reduced energy costs.
The candidates were also asked to address a question that arises nearly every winter as the School Committee and superintendent of schools deliberate on the next year's budget: The district's per-pupil spending rate as compared to its declining enrollment.
Cooke said that one of the first questions Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau asked when he interviewed for his current position was why the district's per-pupil cost was as high as it was.
"He said the results should reflect that," Cooke said.
If the schools are producing well-educated students, Cooke said, she believes residents will be willing to support the schools. She pointed to early retirement incentives for teachers as one potential means to reduce expenses.
"We're trying to address it, but it's going to take a long time," Cooke said.
Given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state budget, Cooke said, school officials must plan for receiving less state financial assistance. A hard look at spending may be required, she said.
Fowler called for a detailed look at the district's spending for students who opt to or have to attend school in other districts and continued development of strategies to keep students in Westerly.
Cillino agreed with Fowler that expenses related to students who leave the district for schools in other towns should be analyzed but said some per-pupil costs reflect economic trends.
"Everything is getting more expensive, so it only makes sense per-pupil spending is going up," he said.
Ober advocated spending reductions, if necessary, that are equitable across the breadth of the school district. The district may also have to ask employee unions for contract concessions on pay or health care benefits, he said.
Some of the district's costs stem from the absence of a social services department in the town, said Chiaradio Bowdy.
"We do a lot more, the staff and the administration ... because we don't have a social service agency here. Many things that should be in a town or independent agency are falling to the schools," she said.
Unlike many of her fellow candidates, Chiaradio Bowdy offered a more measured response when asked whether she would support new construction as part of a school building project. While improving the facilities is the top issue facing the school district, Chiaradio Bowdy said she would support a new building but only if upgrades to other schools were also funded.
Fowler said she would support making a semester-long civics course and civics project a mandatory requirement for graduation from Westerly High School. She added that she wished such a requirement was in place when she was in high school.
"Especially the project, because when you have a learning project that is community-based, you are going to have a better learning experience and remember it. It keep our kids engaged in the community," Fowler said.
Cooke agreed that a civics course would be useful, saying it would help students develop a sense of civic duty and understanding how government works. Such a class would help students understand "it's not for other people to solve your problems. You need to get involved and know your government," Cooke said.
Killam promised to remain available, if elected, to speak with residents about education and schools. He called for a unified approach between the School Committee and the Town Council in order to get a school building project approved. Using a proposed project cost set by the Town Council as a starting point might be a good approach, Killam said.
"The last one was town vs. school," Killam said.
The building project should also include funds for artificial turf at Augeri Field at Westerly High School, Killam said.
A field of candidates that includes people seeking office for the first time and educators is "exciting and encouraging," Killam said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.