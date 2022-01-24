WESTERLY — The School Committee reviewed proposed budgets for the district's elementary schools, curriculum, transportation and facilities during recent meetings.
"What we we want to do is provide an opportunity for members of the committee to understand the site budgets and ask any questions. Of course it's at a high level at this point because the whole budget isn't fully assembled at this point," said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau during a budget work session on Thursday.
The elementary school budgets are largely driven by personnel costs, Garceau said. Curriculum expenditures are mostly assigned to the assistant superintendent's budget.
Committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli asked whether federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund monies, part of the federal government's COVID-19 response, could be used in the budgets. While the funds can be used for the acquisition of curriculum materials and new short-term staff needs related to the pandemic, Garceau said officials are being careful not to use the funds for most annual expenses.
"The funds are temporary and very targeted, almost like restricted grants," Garceau said.
The short-term staff needs could include new personnel to assist with student's social and emotional needs, which officials say have intensified as a result of the pandemic. The federal funds can also be used for facilities needs such as ventilation and air conditioning.
"Those monies go away so we don't really build them into the budgets at the site level because these when they go away how do we make that up," Garceau said.
The topic of students needing additional assistance for social and emotional support was a central one during the meeting. Garceau said district officials are discussing expanding support at the elementary schools. The proposed expansion will likely be discussed when Special Education Director Mary-Ellen Rossi presents her proposed budget, Garceau said.
"In light of a significant uptick in need we are looking at expanding behavior support at the elementary level because we are getting maxed out," Garceau said.
Gencarelli, who is principal of Hope Valley Elementary School, said the effect of the pandemic on children has been significant.
"I don't disagree. It's happening everywhere, not just in Westerly," Gencarelli said. "Something needs to be done. A lot of people just don't understand what we are seeing."
School Committee member Christine Cooke said the elementary schools budget appeared to reflect a "do more with less" approach. She also asked whether the district's dean positions were proving to be a worthwhile investment.
Garceau said the positions provide much needed support to principals, but said other managerial "things" could be looked at during the budget deliberation process.
Elementary school principals are tasked with everything from ensuring student transportation and meal needs are met to evaluating teachers, overseeing professional development of teachers, ensuring student proficiency improves, and reporting test results, Garceau said. "It's increasingly important that they have this academic right hand," Garceau said of the deans.
Cooke also asked if school officials planned to budget for a proposal to move eight grade students from Westerly Middle School to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. Garceau said officials have decided the soonest such a move could occur is for the 2023-24 academic year and the proposed move will not be reflected in the 2022-23 budget the committee is currently working on.
Director of Facilities John Pagano is seeking an $8,800 increase in his proposed $2.30 million budget. He said the modest proposed increase reflects a commitment to "savings through efficiencies" that he made when he came to the district about three years ago.
Transportation Director Susan Guarino said she anticipated little fluctuation in her proposed budget which includes a reduction on one driver and four bus monitor positions. Plans to bring two electric busies into the district fleet will help with fuel costs, she said.
"My concern with fuel is the cost per gallon. I'm not positive what to anticipate for next year," Guarino said.
