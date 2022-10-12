WESTERLY — The Westerly School Committee approved a contract extension for the district’s top administrator that will keep him in the district through the end of the 2025-26 school year while offering a 4.25% increase in pay.
It marks the second contract extension for Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau in as many years after he agreed retroactively to a contract last August that covered the period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024. The new contract will cover a three-year period from July 1, 2023, through June 2026.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said when the new three-year deal takes effect, Garceau will receive a salary bump of 4.25% to approximately $170,000.
The extension was approved by a 5-0 vote in executive session at the start of the School Committee meeting last week. Members Christine Cooke and Giuseppe Gencarelli were absent and did not vote.
Garceau started working in Westerly in the summer of 2017, and although his contract was extended in 2021, he did not receive a raise as part of that extension, according to school officials. He had last received a raise in 2020.
— Jason Vallee
