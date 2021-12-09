WESTERLY — The public school district's new equity statement will help guide how educators go about ensuring all students have an opportunity to learn and thrive, officials say.
The School Committee approved the statement by a 6-0 vote during a meeting on Wednesday. The seventh committee member, Rebecca Fowler, did not attend the meeting.
The statement was developed with input from district faculty and administrators and serves as a response to recommendations made by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges during its assessment of Westerly High School, said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau. The association released a report on its assessment and renewed the school's accreditation earlier this year. Garceau also noted that some School Committee members had also expressed a belief that the district should adopt an equity statement.
The one-page statement says "striving for equity is paramount" to realizing the goal's laid out in the district's mission statement which reads: "To create an inspiring, challenging, and supportive environment where students are encouraged and assisted in reaching their highest potential."
Equity, according to the newly adopted statement, "means that every student is ensured the support, resources, and assistance they need to excel at their full potential. Westerly Public Schools is intentional, purposeful, and strategic about honoring all people because of and regardless of their differences. Simply put, every student gets what every student needs."
The statement goes on to describe district beliefs that support commitment to equity such as valuing all "participants and constituents irrespective of background, experience, and lifestyle." Also included are steps to improve equity, conducting, "honest and open dialogue about bias, equity, and identity, including but not limited to socioeconomic, gender, race, language, and differently abled statuses." The statement also calls for identifying data "that helps address and transform systems/policies/practices which inhibit access and opportunity."
In a related action, the School Committee asked Garceau to investigate potential grant funding that could be used to pay for an equity audit to be conducted by a consultant. An audit, officials say, would reveal specific areas for improvement.
Residents mostly praised the School Committee for approving the equity statement, but a few questioned whether a need for the statement existed. Kevin Lowther, a member of the town's Planning Board and the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, thanked the committee members for their service and for approving the statement, and encouraged an equity audit.
Lowther, a professional musician who graduated from Westerly High School in 2000, praised the school for the "world-class music program" he said enabled his career, but also said that as a Black student, "I saw plenty of places where my experience could have been improved."
Leslie Dunn, a Black woman who lives in the town, thanked the School Committee, urging members to move forward with an equity audit that she said would help establish "baseline metrics." Kayla Kennedy, who identified herself as "a proud Black, queer woman" called the equity statement "meaningful" and also thanked the School Committee.
Michael Johnson, a resident, questioned the need for the equity statement, saying the district's vision statement was adequate.
"Enforcing the equity statement will put an additional strain on the system, cause more work for teachers and cost more money," Johnson said.
Officials do not expect all students to perform at the same level, said Diane Chiaradio Bowdy.
"We are not advocating for equity of outcome we are advocating for equity of opportunity. It's about giving all students what they need to succeed," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
