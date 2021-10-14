WESTERLY — The School Committee has approved $1.6 million in capital projects and equipment projects for 2022-23. The approved list has been submitted to town officials for eventual review by the town manager, Planning Board, Board of Finance and Town Council, which has final authority on which projects are funded.
The requests range from bus replacements to $483,000 for a roof-replacement project at Westerly High School. The proposed capital projects and equipment budget is based on requests made by the school district's director of facilities, technology director, transportation director and school principals.
About 11,500 square feet of roof material above the locker room, band, and shop areas of the high school's Ward Hall building would be removed and replaced with modified bituminous material under a 30-year warranty, according to a request submitted by John Pagano, facilities director. Also on the list is $400,00 to remodel the Ward gymnasium locker rooms due to structural cracks, non-functioning fixtures. The funds would be added to a previously approved $100,000 for the project. Projects on the municipal/schools capital budget are often funded over a period of years before work begins.
The submission also includes a request for $187,500 as the first year of an anticipated three-year project with a total cost of $562,500 for replacement of doors and door hardware at both Ward and Babcock halls at Westerly High School. Also on the list is $113,000 to upgrade the Ward Hall auditorium, including lighting, electrical system upgrades, curtains, and a tie-in to the fire alarm.
Pagano also requested $120,000 for food service equipment at Westerly High School and Westerly Middle School. A failing walk-in freezer and refrigerator boxes at the high school would be replaced. At the middle school, the freezer and refrigerator boxes, mini-rack systems, steamer cabinet and steamer would all be replaced.
Additional funding of $76,163 for the district’s computer network upgrade for a total project cost of $326,719 is also being sought. Capital funding of $250,556 was previously approved for the project. According to a synopsis provided by Cindy Kirchhoff, the district's director of finance and operation, and Michael Sujka, director of technology, bids came in over the level of available funding. The work would include upgrading the uninterruptable power supply at the middle school. According to Sujka, the district's computer network infrastructure is nearing end of life and it is becoming difficult to find replacement equipment. The funds would be used to refresh and consolidate the network, allowing for easier management and support of the system. The proposed upgrade would also ensure the system has adequate capacity as online curriculum and digital materials increase in use.
Sujka also requested $66,718 for district-wide radio systems upgrades. The district and its transportation department are currently using a system based on 15-year-old standards. Included in the request are an upgrade to the bus garage's dispatcher equipment and upgrading radio equipment at two of the district's elementary schools.
Transportation Director Sue Guarino is seeking $85,814 toward the cost of replacing two school buses with electric buses. Total cost would be $706,000, with $388,300 funded by a five-year lease purchase, and the remaining 45% of the cost from an anticipated state grant. Pagano is seeking an additional $12,754 as the first year of a proposed $36,000 lease purchase for a service van for the district's HVAC technician.
The list of requests also includes $75,000 for tree trimming throughout the district.
Most of the projects on the list are likely to qualify for 35% reimbursement from the state Department of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.