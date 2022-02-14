WESTERLY — Hoping to develop a project that includes elements that will enhance education in the district, the School Building Subcommittee has eliminated a maintenance-only option from a list of potential redesign approaches.
The subcommittee voted unanimously during a meeting on Wednesday to remove the "capital projects only" option, known as Option A, that was one of four presented during public forums conducted on Feb. 3 and Feb. 8. Justin Hopkins, subcommittee chairman, said comments made by teachers and parents during the two public forums pointed to Option A as not being a desired approach.
"I think what we heard is if we are going to spend this level of money it shouldn't just be capital projects, it needs to have some educational enhancement as a part of the investment," Hopkins said.
The subcommittee also considered eliminating Option B, which includes either a new building to replace the current State Street Elementary School or a major renovation to the school. Representatives of JCJ Architecture, which was hired to serve as a consultant on the project, have said they are concerned that Option B would leave little money to address educational enhancements needed at Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools or work at Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School. Members of the subcommittee decided to keep Option B on their list of potential projects, but said it might serve only as a comparison model while JCJ focuses on Options C and D as priorities. The Town Council has imposed a $50 million borrowing limit on any school building project that emerges from the subcommittee's work.
JCJ Architecture and the subcommittee hope to have conceptual drawings on potential projects in time for the next round of public forums, which are expected to take place in mid-March.
The Town Council and School Committee signed off on a Stage I application that was submitted to the state Department of Education last September. The subcommittee is working toward submitting a Stage II application in late August. A referendum question on borrowing for the project is envisioned for the November ballot.
Option C calls for closing State Street Elementary School and move its students to the other two elementary schools, which would undergo additions and educational upgrades. Limited upgrades would be made to Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School. Option D calls for closing State Street Elementary School, renovating Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for use as K-3 facilities, moving Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School and Grade 8 from the middle school to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School.
On Wednesday, School Committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli, who also serves on the building subcommittee, proposed an additional option which would involve using the elementary schools for pre-K-Grade 2, Westerly Middle School for Grades 3-6, and Babcock Hall for Grades 7 and 8.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau questioned whether moving both Grades 7 and 8 to Babcock Hall would work. Christine O'Hare, a project leader with JCJ Architecture, also questioned the viability of Ward Hall being able to absorb classes that would have to be moved out of Babcock Hall to make enough space for Grades 7 and 8.
Subcommittee members said they were pleased that residents participated during the two forums and said they hoped more residents attended the next round of forums. Garceau said he was glad to hear teachers and administrators who attended the forums provide ideas on educational enhancements that would improve the school buildings.
"We need more input. We need to get more people here and more people responding not only with their ideas, but also to show them what we are doing," said Michael Ober, a School Committee member who also serves on the building subcommittee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.