WESTERLY — The Westerly School Building Subcommittee will hold workshops on Saturday, March 14 and 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. The purpose of each workshop is to discuss school building options that have been proposed by members of the public. An introduction to the process, schedule, and evaluation criteria developed by the subcommittee to date will also be discussed. The intention is to provide a public forum for open discussion and dialog.
The workshop on March 14 will be held at State Street Elementary School, 35 State St., in the gymnasium. The location of the March 21 workshop has not yet been determined.
