WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee is looking for additional input from the School Committee on proposed grade reconfigurations contained in the two options the subcommittee has recommended for further consideration.
Subcommittee members discussed seeking a better understanding of what the School Committee would support during its Oct. 6 meeting. The meeting was largely dedicated to discussing input the subcommittee received during two public workshops conducted on the preferred options on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Christopher Duhamel, a member of the subcommittee, noted that Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau addressed the comments and concerns about grade reconfiguration during the workshops.
"My impression is that it's not the superintendent's call it's the School Committee's call and the building committee has to follow the direction of the School Committee. I would think we'd want more direction from the School Committee," Duhamel said.
The two options, known as Options 10 and 13, each call for moving Grade 8 out of Westerly Middle School and into Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. Both options would consolidate Grades K-3 into two schools, Springbrook Elementary School and Dunn's Corners Elementary School, and both would use Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7. Option 13 calls for demolishing a portion of State Street Elementary School and retaining part of the school for pre-K. Option 10 would not use State Street School at all.
Comments from residents at the two workshops focused on concerns about moving eighth-grade students to the high school. Residents who spoke said they were worried about eighth-graders interacting with older students at the school and potentially missing out on a more traditional "eighth-grade experience." Two teachers, who were not identified, wrote to the subcommittee and advocated for moving the district's pre-K program out of Babcock Hall and into "early childhood" education buildings for pre-K through Grade 2.
School officials envision a "school within a school" that would give eighth-grade students their own space in Babcock Hall but also offer students who qualify an opportunity to take high school classes. The high school's junior varsity athletics and music programs would both likely benefit from having eighth-grade students at the high school, Garceau said. Eighth-grade students would also have access to the high school's arts and theater programs, he said. Social events such as dances could be limited to eighth-grade only, he said.
"As a parent I understand the concern about 13-year-olds potentially being mixed in with 18-year-olds," Garceau said.
Moving Grade 8 into Babcock Hall would likely also result in a reduction in the number of students who leave the district to attend high school in other towns, a goal the School Committee has stressed, Garceau said.
Various grade configurations are used at schools around the country, Garceau said. He also noted that the subcommittee, as it worked toward arriving at its recommendations, heard from residents who advocated use of existing assets.
"Community members were really adamant about using the spaces we already have," Garceau said.
A potential building project or grade reconfiguration must also consider the size of Westerly Middle School, which currently houses Grades 5-8, Garceau said.
Brain McCuin, a member of the building subcommittee, agreed the School Committee should be consulted. Justin Hopkins, school building subcommittee chairman, also agreed.
"It's an appropriate time to have that conversation," Hopkins said.
A Stage 1 application for the building project was submitted to the state Department of Education last month. The application did not include a specific plan. A Stage 2 application, which will include a plan, is due to RIDE in February. The Building Subcommittee hopes an architectural firm will be hired within the next few weeks.
Hopkins encouraged residents to follow the process and to share ideas and concerns with the subcommittee. The subcommittee's timeline can be changed if necessary, he said.
