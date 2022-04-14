WESTERLY — The School Committee's Building Subcommittee continued its work this week as it inches closer to recommending a preferred school redesign project.
During a meeting on Wednesday the subcommittee focused, for the most part, on two potential options: Option B, which involves constructing a new school building at the current State Street Elementary School and tearing down the existing building at the location, and Option D, which is estimated to cost $37 million and calls for closing State Street Elementary School, renovating Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for use as K-3 facilities, moving Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School, and moving Grade 8 from the middle school to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School.
But despite the focus on Options B and D, when the subcommittee discussed possibly issuing a survey to residents, one of its members suggesting asking residents whether they would support an option that would cost more than the $50million borrowing limit set by the Town Council.
"It could include a question on whether the public is strongly in favor of going over $50 million. It would show where we are with support," said Christopher Duhamel, a member of both the subcommittee and the Town Council.
The School Committee is scheduled to conduct a workshop-style meeting on Wednesday to review the building plans.
The original Option B would cost $46.45 million. The cost estimate includes $7.44 million for renovations and additions at Dunn's Corners Elementary School and Springbrook Elementary School, but would leave no funds for work at any of the other schools or for capital projects needed throughout the school district. On Wednesday, Justin Hopkins, Building Subcommittee chairman, read a letter from subcommittee member Giuseppe Gencarelli that detailed three potential variations to Option B that he asked to have considered:
Option B Alternative 1: A new building at the current State Street Elementary School location for Pre-K to Grade 2, Grades 3-5 at Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools, Grades 6-8 at Westerly Middle School, where the district's central office could be moved to, and Grades 9-12 at Westerly High School.
Option B Alternative 2: A new building at the State Street site for Pre-K to Grade 1, Grades 2-4 at Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools, Grades 5-8 at Westerly Middle School, and Grades 9-12 at Westerly High School.
Option B Alternative 3: A new building at the State Street location for Pre-K and Kindergarten, Grades 1-4 at Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools, Grades 5-8 at Westerly Middle School, and Grades 9-12 at Westerly High School.
Gencarelli, in his letter, said his top preference is his Option B Alternative 1. While he said he believed Option D could be made to work, he acknowledged criticism of the plan due to concerns parents and teachers have raised about Fourth Grade students being in close proximity to older children. He said he opposed Option D because it involves spending too much of the project funds at Westerly High School.
"Our elementary schools are lacking what they need to be 21st-century learning spaces. We need major updates or a new build to help attract families to our district," Gencarelli wrote.
Hopkins, during the meeting, also touched on the issue of cost disparities, saying the "project at its roots and heart is thought to be an elementary school project first with capital improvements elsewhere."
Kristen Federico, a first-grade teacher at State Street Elementary School, encouraged the subcommittee to not include items such as artificial turf or new athletic locker rooms for Westerly High School in the building project proposal. She also pushed hard against Option D, saying parents and teachers do not want fourth grade students at the middle school.
Federico recommended building a new Pre-K to Grade 2 school at the State Street location or a Kindergarten to Grade 2 school at the same location. She also suggested delaying a final decision until officials have more time to develop a proposal.
"We have to get this right — not just financially, but we owe it to the little ones," Federico said.
About 77 district staff members have responded to a survey sent to them by Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau. The staff survey asks respondents to provide their opinions and thoughts on options currently under consideration by the building subcommittee. Garceau sent the survey after School Committee members said input and support from teachers would be critical to developing a project that is likely to be approved by voters in November. About 365 individuals received the survey, Garceau said. District officials have not yet reviewed the responses are are hopeful that more responses will be submitted.
