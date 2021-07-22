WESTERLY — The School Committee's Building Subcommittee will strive to keep town and school officials as well as residents up to date as it continues to work on development of a project to address deficiencies in district schools, subcommittee members said.
During a meeting on Wednesday, the subcommittee's chairman, Justin Hopkins, said open communication of the subcommittee's methods and decision-making process should help avoid the problems that marred projects that were rejected by voters in 2016 and 2019.
"Demonstrating what our public forums are going to be and what our decision-making process is will help ease some of the past tensions that have been here," Hopkins said.
The subcommittee hopes to submit a Phase I application to the state Department of Education announcing the district's need and intent to develop a building project in September. Hopkins noted officials struggled to get the Town Council on board for the Phase I application connected to the project that failed in 2019. At that time, the council initially voted against approving submission of a Phase I application and then reconsidered and narrowly approved the submission by a 4-3 vote.
"Part of this process is to make sure that everyone is comfortable with where we are at and everyone is comfortable with the path forward," Hopkins said.
Town Councilor Brian McCuin, who serves on the Building Subcommittee, said he believed the council's decision to limit borrowing for a building project to no more than $50 million will help.
"The Town Council is in a better place now that we set a cap. Everybody knows that is what we are doing … I don't really see any problem in getting any town councilor on board whatsoever," McCuin said.
The cost of the project is expected to qualify for the base-level state reimbursement of 35% and officials are hopeful that additional incentive points for higher reimbursement rates that are set to expire at the end of 2022 and 2023 will be extended and available for a Westerly project. Joseph DeSanti of the Downes Corporation, which is serving as the owner's project manager for the project, said state officials have engaged in informal discussions about the possibility of the incentives being extended.
Hopkins said he was hopeful state officials would extend the incentives in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As this path travels forward, that should be one of the topics of discussion when we are speaking with the state Department of Education. It has been difficult to move a project along when students have not been in school and difficult to get public engagement," Hopkins said.
In other business, the subcommittee agreed to send three proposed asbestos-abatement projects forward for consideration by the School Committee. The total cost for the projects is estimated to be about $157,968, according to John Pagano, the school district's director of facilities.
Asbestos floor tiles would be removed from the gyms at the Dunn's Corners and State Street elementary schools and from the floor of the athletic director's office at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall. Pagano said he is hopeful the work can be completed before school resumes in September, otherwise it would likely occur during the Christmas recess, he said. Timing of the work could depend on whether town officials agree to a state master plan agreement approach or whether the project is required to go out to bid. Under the master plan agreement approach, districts can select vendors from a state-approved list and forgo the bidding process.
The work had previously been envisioned as part of the project that voters rejected in 2019. Pagano said he is working on developing a plan for addressing the removal of other hazardous materials in the district's schools. The removal plan could include earmarking $150,000 per year to address the materials, Pagano said.
