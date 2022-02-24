WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee, with the assistance of the project architect, is embarking on a detailed analysis of potential redesign approaches as it nears a deadline for selection of a specific plan.
On Wednesday, the subcommittee received a presentation from JCJ Architecture on four project options. The presentation focused on site limitations such as the presence of wetlands and topography that would affect the size and layout of potential additions at the town's elementary schools. Potential additions to Westerly High School's Babcock Hall were also discussed.
Lauren Brare, an architect with JCJ, said the presentation was intended to help focus the subcommittee's deliberations and pare down the list of options. Joseph DeSanti, of Downes Construction, the firm serving as project manager, said JCJ will need a "strong recommendation or decision" by March 28 so that the firm has time to design the project in time for a submission to the state Department of Education in September.
"We are trying to look at the size of these additions and how feasible they are on these sites and the implications of them because I think when you start to see the size of them may it may steer us to certain options, which was the intent of this study," Brare said.
The options that are currently under consideration and that were part of the presentation on Wednesday include Option B, which calls for either a new building to replace the current State Street Elementary School or a major renovation to the school. Option C calls for closing State Street Elementary School and moving its students to the other two elementary schools, which would undergo additions and educational upgrades. Limited upgrades would be made to Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School.
Option D calls for closing State Street Elementary School, renovating Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for use as K-3 facilities, moving Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School and Grade 8 from the middle school to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. Option E which would involve using the elementary schools for pre-K-Grade 2, Westerly Middle School for Grades 3-6, and Babcock Hall for Grades 7 and 8.
Option A, which would have only addressed capital project needs at the school with little emphasis on improving the building's educational adequacy, was previously eliminated from consideration.
Option B remains on the list, but members of the subcommittee and representatives of JCJ have said it would leave little if any money available for anything aside from building a new State Street Elementary School. The Town Council has established a $50 million borrowing limit, regardless of potential reimbursement from the state, on the project.
The State Street Elementary School site could support a new building, Brare said. While additions are possible, the property at Dunn's Corners Elementary School is limited by nearby woods and a sloping topography, she said. Wetlands, a pond, and the brook on the Springbrook Elementary School site also limit the location and style of potential additions, according to Brare.
JCJ is continuing to analyze space availability at Westerly High School's Ward Hall to determine whether it could absorb changes that might be prompted by moving the eighth grade or seventh and eighth grades into Babcock Hall.
Christopher Duhamel, a member of the subcommittee, called the presentation "eye-opening."
Michael Ober, a member of the subcommittee, agreed the session was helpful.
"This lays out our options. We now know what the problems are ... which ones suit the town the best, and it's not easy," Ober said.
Susan Martin, a subcommittee member and principal of Springbrook Elementary School, recommended conducting a meeting with district administrators to get their input on the project options.
Members of the JCJ team said they would soon provide the subcommittee with "high-level" cost estimates for the remaining project options and also provide input on the options from the project's educational planner.
The subcommittee plans to conduct the next round of public information and input sessions on March 23 (virtual) and March 26 (in-person) and discussed ways to ensure the meetings are well attended.
