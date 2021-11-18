WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee, citing a desire to facilitate a conversation with residents, is considering changing the schedule it has been following.
The subcommittee has been working toward filing a Stage II application with the state Department of Education in February. A Stage I application was submitted in September. But during a meeting on Wednesday, subcommittee members discussed the possibility of putting the Stage II application off until next September.
"Does it make sense to go through a robust option period with members of the public who are becoming engaged and look to hit perhaps a September Stage II application and at the same time have a conversation about having something on the [next] fall ballot?" said Justin Hopkins, Building Subcommittee chairman.
Joseph DeSanti, a project director with Downes Construction Co., the firm that is serving as owner's project manager on the nascent building project, asked the subcommittee to hold off on scheduling a formal vote on whether to drop the February goal until he and representatives of JCJ Architecture, the selected architectural firm for the project, have time to communicate with representatives of RIDE. "To explain to RIDE where we are and why," DeSanti said.
The subcommittee has designated two plans from the 16 it reviewed as worthy of consideration. Both plans would move the eighth grade from Westerly Middle School to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. The eighth grade move has received criticism from parents, some of whom are teachers, during recent public meetings. The two plans, based on preliminary estimates, could be accomplished under the $50 million borrowing cap established by the Town Council.
Hopkins said he hoped JCJ Architecture could develop conceptual drawings of the projects as well as proposed renovation to the town's three elementary schools. Public forums scheduled for this week were postponed to give the firm time to develop the drawings.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau clarified remarks he made during a Nov. 10 School Committee. Rather then criticize the Town Council, Garceau said his comments were intended to acknowledge that some residents have proposed waiting for a new Town Council rather than trying to develop a building plan under a $50 million cap.
Alice Nyberg, a resident, asked the subcommittee to drop consideration of plans that would require moving the eighth grade to Babcock Hall or closing State Street Elementary School.
The subcommittee hopes to soon visit Eden Park Elementary School in Cranston. Hopkins has frequently held the school up as a positive example of how to create a modern learning environment in an older school building through renovation.
Subcommittee members encouraged residents to discuss their ideas with the subcommittee.
