WESTERLY — The School Committee is endorsing submission of a Stage 1 application to the state Department of Education for a new school building proposal.
On Wednesday, the committee voted 7-0 to authorize its Building Subcommittee and a consultant to develop the application which, if accepted, would mark the start of the state education department's Necessity of School Construction process. The Town Council, which also must also endorse submission of a Stage 1 application, is expected to take the issue up on Sept. 13, two days before the application is due to the state.
According to the state Department of Education website, school districts conduct facility conditions assessments, prepare demographic projections, and provide educational programs for each school facility during Stage 1. In Stage 2, districts submit details of a specific building plan with schematic designs that are used to develop cost estimates. A Stage 2 application would be due to the state by Feb. 15.
Downes Construction Co., which the School Committee hired to serve as the owner's project representative, will develop the Stage 1 application in consultation with the Building Subcommittee. Joseph DeSanti, a project director with Downes Construction Co., said filing a Stage 1 application by Sept. 15 would keep the town and school district in the running for bonus reimbursement incentives of 15-17.5% above the 35% base reimbursement offered by the state. The bonus incentives are set to expire in February.
DeSanti and members of the School Committee and Building Subcommittee recently met with representatives of the state Department of Education to discuss Westerly's plans.
"There is no guarantee that the incentives and bonuses will go past February. Their recommendation was to get an application in sooner rather than later, which guarantees we will have a chance for 15% percent bonuses, and they think we can hit 17.5%," DeSanti said.
The Town Council has established a $50 million cap on the school building project.
In April, after reviewing numerous plans for several months, the Building Subcommittee put forth two potential projects as worthy of further study. The two recommended projects, known as Option 10 and Option 13, would each involve moving Grade 8 out of Westerly Middle School and into Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. Option 10 calls for renovations or additions to Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for K-3; use of Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7;and upgrades to district athletic facilities as outlined in the municipal Recreation Master Plan.
Option 13 calls for demolishing a portion of State Street Elementary School and retaining part of the school for pre-K and district administrative offices, which are currently in Babcock Hall. The plan also calls for expanded use of the State Street School gymnasium by the community and establishment of community gardens there. Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools would be renovated to accommodate grades K-3, and Westerly Middle School would be renovated and would serve grades 4-7. Augeri Field and the track, both at Westerly High School, would also be improved.
The subcommittee is expected to soon conduct public workshops and input sessions on the projects and to consider potential alternatives.
Justin Hopkins, chairman of the School Building Subcommittee, said the subcommittee will be focused on developing the best project for the district.
"I don't think it's the intention of the subcommittee to have the reimbursement rate be the driver ... but we want to make sure we have reimbursement available if we qualify," Hopkins said.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said it was time to file a Stage 1 application.
"The way I look at it is this is just, essentially, Westerly raising our hand and saying we're interested ... but if we do not, we're going to be back down the line with a chance of losing reimbursement," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Residents voted down borrowing for school building projects in 2016 and 2019.
