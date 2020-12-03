WESTERLY — Having performed preliminary reviews of 16 proposals, the School Building Subcommittee is expected to soon begin evaluating each one with an eye toward making recommendations to the School Committee.
On Wednesday, the Building Subcommittee listened to presentations put forth individually by residents Jennifer Brinton and Rebecca Green. The subcommittee has been meeting since January following the defeat by voters in October 2019 of a $71.4 million project. A pause of the subcommittee's work occurred from mid-March to late May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under Brinton's plan, the district's pre-K program would move from Babcock Hall to Bradford Elementary School, which has not been used as a school since 2017; renovations and additions would take place at Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools, which would be used for grades K-3; fourth-grade students would move to Westerly Middle School, which would also serve sixth and seventh grade students; and eighth grade would be moved to Westerly High School. State Street Elementary School would be closed and razed under Brinton's plan, but the property would remain under the school district's control.
Brinton, who served on a subcommittee that studied building project options in 2014, said the plan she reviewed on Wednesday considered overall project cost and incorporated a belief that a new project should "utilize capacity that exists in our district already." The plan also fits with a directive in the Comprehensive Plan for development to include a focus on rehabilitating and renovating existing buildings.
Moving eighth grade students to the high school would improve staff efficiency and make it more likely for the district to continue offering advanced placement courses for students at the high school, Brinton said.
Justin Hopkins, Building Subcommittee chairman, said the panel had previously discussed moving eighth grade to the high school as a means to stem the tide of students who choose to attend other schools instead of Westerly High School. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said the same change was made in a district where he worked previously. In that case, he said, an effort was made to give eighth-grade students their own section of the school.
"We moved eighth grade to the high school because we were seeing kids leaving and it did absolutely help us to address that," Garceau said.
Recent renovations to Babcock Hall for the high school's culinary and cosmetology programs might affect the ability to move eighth grade students, Garceau said, but he agreed the idea was worth studying.
Brinton thanked the subcommittee for its work and the approach it is employing.
"Whether this plan makes it or not, I appreciate the process. The more people know and the more write-ups there are about the process from the very beginning, the more the community will understand that this was truly an engaged process," Brinton said.
Brinton said she was also struck by the composition of the subcommittee, which includes members who are architects, engineers, and a construction company owner.
School Committee Chairman Christine Cooke said the plan that failed last year suffered when town officials said they were "left in the dark" on plan details, and she recommended that the two members of the Town Council who serve on the building subcommittee provide updates to the full Town Council.
"Does the Town Council know we are even having these meetings? I don't hear reports out very often," Cooke said.
Green's plan calls for construction of a new school for grades 3-5 on the Westerly Middle School property and renovations to Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for pre-k-Grade 2. State Street Elementary School would be closed under Green's plan.
Green said her plan reflected the grade reconfiguration that parents, teachers, school principals and community members discussed during focus groups that met while the 2019 plan was developed.
"I feel that is an important part — to listen to the community," said Green, a former member of the School Committee.
Equity of resources in all district school buildings and return on investment also guided her plan, Green said. The plan would also allow for more efficient use of school staff and "create an inclusive environment for students of all abilities," she said.
Green called for a well-executed marketing effort once a final plan moves forward, saying many people she spoke with said they were not familiar with the 2019 plan.
Town Council member Christopher Duhamel, who is a member of the Building Subcommittee, praised Green's plan but said he believed it would be as expensive as the 2019 one that was defeated by voters.
Garceau said he was concerned about Green's plan exacerbating existing traffic problems at Westerly Middle School, particularly if an emergency occurred at the school. Green said she believed the concerns could be addressed.
Cooke noted that deficiencies have been identified at all of the district's schools and said problems at both the high school and the middle school would have to be dealt with eventually.
"If we don't address those in a building project, how do we do it? We can't do them all as capital projects," Cooke said.
