Westerly’s own Kevin “Big Lux” Lowther will appear on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” today at 3 p.m.
Lowther has increased his profile over the past three years from a local musician to a nationally known artist. A recent video of Big Lux playing Irish tunes for the beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium went viral on Tik Tok and attracted national media attention.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to appear on the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show.’ After working hard these last several years and really grinding through a challenging 2020, it’s great to have this sort of breakthrough for both myself and the Mystic Aquarium,” Lowther said in a press release.
The show will air on WJAR in Rhode Island at 3 p.m. and will air on WVIT in Connecticut at 2 p.m.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.