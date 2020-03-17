WESTERLY — Local residents who need groceries, prescriptions, and other essential goods and have no way of getting out, may contact the Rotary Club of Westerly to pick up and deliver their items. “We understand there are members of our communities — elderly, shut-ins, and people who are sheltering in place due to an abundance of caution or infirmity — who need supplies and have no way of getting them,” said Club President, Kathryn Taylor, “They can contact us, and we’ll take care of it.”
Anyone in the Westerly/Pawcatuck or Chariho areas can contact the Rotary Club by emailing six07co@att.net or calling 401-539-7762 for further information and details. There is no charge for the service.
