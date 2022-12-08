WESTERLY — The Town of Westerly is in the process of preparing a Hazard Mitigation & Flood Management Plan to reduce the impact from future disasters. Officials are asking residents and businesses to share opinions and participate in the planning process. Residents may take a survey before Thursday, Dec. 15, at surveymonkey.com/r/PDTD5DP.
Residents may also attend an advisory committee meeting at the Westerly Town Hall. The next public informational meeting, hosted by the Advisory Committee, is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., in the Westerly Town Council Chambers.
To learn about the project, visit westerlyri.gov/546/Hazard-Mitigation. The webpage has information about the plan and how residents, businesses, and others interested in Westerly’s resilience to natural hazards can provide input and feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.