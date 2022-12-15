WESTERLY — Westerly Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, where residents often benefit from animal-assisted therapy visits, has launched “Operation: Santa Paws” to collect pet supplies and donate them to a local animal shelter.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 20, the skilled nursing facility at 280 High St., will accept donated items such as blankets and bed sheets, dog and cat beds, towels and washcloths, unopened pet food/treats, pet toys, grooming supplies, collars and leashes, and food/water bowls.
For more information, visit WesterlyRehab.com.
